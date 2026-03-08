4 Books That Feel Like a Warm Hug for Your Brain

Have you ever found yourself down in the dumps and thinking, I could really use a good hug right now? Well, don’t worry: you can satisfy that need with a good book.

Whether you’re going through a breakup, feeling alone in your daily life, battling your mental health, or simply trying to exist in today’s world, treating your bookshelf to a few new paperbacks won’t hurt.

Looking for your next comfort read? Here are four books that feel like a warm hug.

1. Upstream by Mary Oliver

My brother purchased Upstream by Mary Oliver for me when I was going through a difficult time, and the renowned poet’s words comforted me in a way no one else could. If you feel disconnected from the world around you, searching for a higher meaning, Mary Oliver’s collection of essays and prose—highlighting the power and beauty of nature—is exactly what you need.

As the synopsis states, “This radiant collection of her work, with some pieces published here for the first time, reaffirms Oliver as a passionate and prolific observer whose thoughtful meditations on spiders, writing a poem, blue fin tuna, and Ralph Waldo Emerson inspire us all to discover wonder and awe in life’s smallest corners.”

2. What’s the Rush? by Joey Kidney

Joey Kidney, the popular poet, mental health expert, and content creator, has a way of making you feel seen and heard without even having to speak. His non-fiction book, which is really just a collection of poetry, prose, and personal reflections, is achingly human.

One of my close college friends gifted me What’s the Rush? while I was going through a devastating breakup in my mid-20s. Immediately upon reading, I felt comforted by Joey’s words. My friend and I unfortunately grew apart and don’t speak anymore, but sometimes, I still feel the warmth of her hug through the little notes she left in the margins.

“Joey’s goal in writing the book is to share his journey, the obstacles he’s overcome, and his often not-so-straight road to recovery,” the synopsis reads. “His message is simple: it might be a struggle to get out of bed, take a shower, or brush your teeth, but he hopes that you can decide what you need from this book, and make it your own.”

3. The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna is a beautiful novel about finding a sense of belonging among chosen family. This magical fantasy novel is for anyone who’s ever felt alone (each one of us, at some point in our lives), reminding us of the importance and power of connection. Of course, the book’s cozy witchy vibes only add to its overall charm.

As its synopsis boasts, the story is “a warm and uplifting novel about an isolated witch whose opportunity to embrace a quirky new family–and a new love–changes the course of her life.” It doesn’t get any more comforting than that.

4. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi is a unique, touching, and wholesome story about a cafe that serves coffee with a side of time travel. That’s right: customers can sip a cup of Joe while traveling to their best (and worst) memories, either to alter their fate or savor a precious moment one more time.

As its synopsis states, “Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s beautiful, moving story explores the age-old question: what would you change if you could travel back in time? More importantly, who would you want to meet, maybe for one last time?”