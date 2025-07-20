4 Breaking Points in Relationships That Signal It’s Time To Walk Away

We all have our breaking points—especially in romantic relationships. When something simply isn’t working or is causing more harm than good, we often hit a wall and realize there’s no way forward anymore. When this happens, it can feel both heartbreaking and relieving.

Some people have instant dealbreakers, where they leave immediately after learning something about their partner or relationship. Others allow things to stew for some time before nearly bursting from the resentment and emotional pain.

I found a Reddit post exploring some of the daunting moments when people realized their relationship was doomed. Here’s what they shared.

1. Their Partner Never Followed Through on promises

It can be frustrating and even agonizing when the person you love just won’t follow through on their promises. No matter how many times you’ve voiced your needs and boundaries, no matter how many times they’ve assured you they will show up the way you deserve them to, they simply do not do it. This can be such a mindfuck, and eventually, it would lead anyone to walk away.

One Redditor said they knew it was time to leave “when I told him exactly what I wanted and [what] was important to me and he did the complete opposite.”

“I could not have been more explicit,” they added.

Another person responded with a similar story: “It took me too long to realize he was stringing me on, because we would talk through important issues, and he would listen and acknowledge what I needed and how he would act differently. But eventually, I made him a slide deck with exactly what I needed to change to feel like I had a real partnership, and he did none of it. Two months of zero actions to save our relationship, I knew that he couldn’t or wouldn’t be a true partner.”

2. They Needed Medication to cope with their partner’s behavior

While medication can be a great option for those suffering from mental health issues, if you find your suffering is more situational (e.g., only occurs in your relationship or as a result of relational issues), consider whether your partner might be contributing to the root of the problem. This doesn’t mean they’re fully to blame, but it could indicate incompatibilities or discomfort with your boundaries.

One person wrote on Reddit that they decided to walk away “when I realized I’d have to be really medicated to keep putting up with his bs to stay sane.”

Oftentimes, especially as women, we tend to blame ourselves for issues within our relationships. However, if you know yourself as a grounded, rational person in every other aspect of your life, and your loved ones are concerned with the version of yourself you’ve become with your partner, that’s a negative sign.

“Literally having to start medication should have been a red flag for me,” another person wrote on Reddit.

“Weaned off my SSRI a month or so after he left,” a third person wrote. “Never felt I needed it again. It’s been years, and I almost forgot about that, but your comment reminded me. Damn! Life is so good now! I wish I could go back and show myself.”

3. They Were Never a Priority

No matter how amazing your connection might be, if your partner isn’t prioritizing you and your relationship, it will never work.

“All discussions of abuse aside (of course, you should end those shitstorms), I’ll end a relationship if I’m just not a priority to the person,” one Redditor said. “I don’t want to be the only priority, but if everything else takes precedence over you, every damn time, why are you even with the person?”

“I can put up with a hell of a lot of crap, but when you’re treated like you don’t even matter to somebody, why bother putting up with any of it?” they continued. “And for that same reason, I’m definitely not going to chase anybody who seems disinterested. Good luck with your hopes and dreams. I’m looking for a partner.”

“This happened to me, it’s a terrible way to go, especially when they break up with you for wanting to be a priority,” another person added.

4. Their Partner consistently disrespected Boundaries in the Relationship

A relationship without respect and boundaries is basically doomed from the start.

One Redditor said his last straw occurred “when she refuses to give me ‘me time.’”

“Everyone needs time to themselves to recharge and reclaim their headspace,” they wrote. “If they refuse, it’s just disrespect, either intentional or out of insecurity.”

“My ex had a big issue with being told no,” another person added. “Even if I said he was being too much physically, he would insist it was fine and would stop. When he tried to get me in the back of his car after I told him no, I knew I was done. If he won’t take no for an answer in small things, I know I can’t trust him in big things. He was being super whiny, and when I gave him a stern no, and he gave me the silent treatment for a good few days before I said I was done.”