4 Classic Sitcom Episodes That Still Feel Too Dark for TV

Theoretically, if you were planning on launching your own sitcom, you’d probably go out of your way to make it as funny as possible, right? After all, the word “sitcom” does heavily imply that the situations your characters will be going through are at least intended to be comedic in nature.

Be that as it may, even comedy shows that have gone on to be considered the greatest of all time have ventured into serious territory every now and again, with varying results. Here are a few examples that remain uncomfortable to watch.

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1. THE JEFFERSONS: GEORGE GETS STABBED

In the Season 8 episode “The Strays: Part 1,” a delivery boy at one of George’s dry-cleaning stores gets robbed by a female street gang. After confronting the girls, George ends up getting stabbed and left for dead on the sidewalk. One of them makes off with Louise’s wedding ring, and George’s fate remains a mystery until the following week’s episode. On a positive note, George recovers from the attack and later helps deliver one of the gang members’ babies when she goes into labor unexpectedly.

2. DIFF’RENT STROKES: ARNOLD AND DUDLEY GET GROOMED

“The Bicycle Man” was a special two-part episode from Season 5 in which Arnold and Dudley befriend the owner of a local bike shop, Mr. Horton, not knowing that he is a child molester. Mr. Horton lures the boys to his apartment, where he plies them with pizza and wine and convinces them to pose for inappropriate pictures. Arnold later tells people that Mr. Horton gave him the wine and reveals that he and Dudley were shown pornographic images as well. Horton is eventually arrested when police find Dudley drugged and shirtless in his apartment.

3. ALL IN THE FAMILY: EDITH IS ALMOST RAPED

Season 8’s two-parter “Edith’s 50th Birthday” initially revolves around a surprise party Archie, Mike, and Gloria are planning for Edith. As Edith waits alone in the house, a stranger claiming to be a detective shows up, telling her that he’s searching for a rapist. He then reveals himself to be the rapist and attempts to assault Edith while being repeatedly interrupted, including by Archie, who’s oblivious to the fact that Edith is in trouble. Luckily, Edith is able to stall the attempted rapist by taking her cake out of the oven and using it as a weapon, allowing her to run to safety.

4. THE KING OF QUEENS: DOUG AND CARRIE LOSE THEIR BABY

In yet another two-part episode, the Season 3 finale “Pregnant Pause” ends on a very somber note for an otherwise not-so-serious show. Carrie finds out she’s pregnant in the first part and worries that the timing isn’t right. Doug then decides to get a second job to help cover the baby’s expenses. However, when he arrives home with a receiving blanket one night, Carrie informs him that they won’t be needing it because she had a miscarriage.