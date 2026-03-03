4 of the Best Movie Soundtracks From the 2010s

The 2010s were the age of the MCU, but there were many other films that squeaked out under the shadow of Marvel. In contrast to the soundtracks of the 2000s, in this decade there were more throwback soundtracks. The movies aren’t quite period dramas, but they possess specific vibes that benefited from some nostalgic flair.

‘Tron: Legacy’

Tron: Legacy was released in 2010, featuring an iconic soundtrack by Daft Punk that still holds up, even if Daft Punk has since disbanded. This was the duo’s first time composing a film score, and the movie ultimately wouldn’t have been the same without them. Sure, maybe Disney would have called in Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (as they did for the recent Tron: Ares sequel). But the overall vibe of Legacy benefited more from Daft Punk, just as the vibe of Ares leaned more toward Reznor & Ross. Just two great electronic/industrial acts contributing to the Tron universe in different yet distinctly perfect ways.

‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World came out in 2010 with a plethora of cool needle drops. There were also original songs from Scott Pilgrim’s in-universe band. Beck penned a majority of the original tunes while also serving as the inspiration for the band, Sex Bob-Omb. Additionally, the soundtrack featured songs from Frank Black of the Pixies, Plumtree, Broken Social Scene, T. Rex, Metric, and The Rolling Stones.

‘The Perks Of Being A Wallflower’

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower arrived in 2012, based on the young adult novel of the same name. The story is set in the 90s, and the soundtrack reflected that time period well. Also, alongside themes of misunderstood teenage rebellion and identity confusion that plague us all in high school. “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners had a prominent feature. But it came alongside tracks by Galaxie 500, New Order, Sonic Youth, The Smiths, XTC, and Cocteau Twins.

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

The first Guardians Of The Galaxy released in 2014, and its use of Peter Quill’s in-universe mixtape as the soundtrack was pretty innovative for a superhero movie. The tape served as a cultural touchstone, purposefully used as a character device to highlight Quill’s humanity. Blue Swede’s “Hooked On A Feeling”, Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit In The Sky”, and David Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream” worked surprisingly well in this Marvel movie. Unexpected, but it all made sense for the overall vibe. The Jackson 5, Redbone, The Runaways, and Marvin Gaye rounded out the soundtrack.

