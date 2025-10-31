4 Unexpected Comedy Stars Who Contributed to the ‘Psycho’ Franchise

The Psycho series, with few unintended exceptions, is considered part of the horror genre. Alfred Hitchcock’s original film terrified audiences in 1960, and the first couple of sequels came around just in time to be a part of the slasher boom of the 1980s. It’s a wonder, then, that several comedic actors wound up getting involved in the various aspects of these productions. Let’s take a look at a few you might not have known about.

4. Jason Bateman

Play video

Bates Motel, which was released in 1987 and is not to be confused with the actually successful A&E series of the same name, was a pilot for an anthology TV show based on the original Psycho that failed to materialize. In short, a friend of Norman Bates from the mental institution where he ends up inherits the Bates Motel following Norman’s death, and attempts to reopen it. Semi-spooky events occur, they turn out to be a hoax, and some friendly ghosts show up along the way to help one of the guests. Among those ghosts is a teenage Jason Bateman, fresh off being cast in The Hogan Family, whose entire ghostly purpose is to assist in convincing a down-on-her-luck woman that she has a reason to live. We’ll let Anthony Perkins close this one out with some thoughts of his own:

Videos by VICE

Play video

3. Ted Knight

Play video

After Norman Bates is apprehended at the end of the original Psycho, we’re treated to a psychiatrist breaking down the events of the film for any of us who were too stupid to understand what we just saw. Just as he finishes his monologue, a police officer enters to ask if he can bring Norman a blanket. We then follow the officer down a short hallway to Norman’s cell, where another officer lets him in. Take a close look at the officer who unlocks the door, because you’ve likely seen his face before. That’s Ted Knight, who would rise to prominence ten years later as Ted Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and further cement his place in comedy history by playing Judge Smails in Caddyshack a decade after that.

2. Rose Marie

Play video

Another Psycho participant who rubbed elbows with Mary Tyler Moore at one point was showbiz veteran Rose Marie, best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show. When director Gus Van Sant made the mind-boggling decision to shoot a frame-by-frame remake of Psycho in 1998, he chose Rose Marie for the role of Norman’s mother, which she did uncredited. So we’re clear, we don’t mean the rotting corpse of Mrs. Bates. She provided the voice of “Mother” as Norman hears it—coming out of his own mouth, which is also the mouth of Vince Vaughn. Got it? If not, there’s a condescending psychiatrist somewhere who will be glad to explain it for you.

1. Jerry “Beaver” Mathers

Play video

Rose Marie wouldn’t go down as the only early sitcom star to be involved with the Psycho series, as Jerry Mathers, better known as “Beaver” Cleaver from Leave It to Beaver, got in on the action himself 38 years earlier. Since Psycho and Leave It to Beaver were both being filmed on the Universal Lot at the same time, Mathers got a unique opportunity to assist make-up artist Robert Dawn with gluing hair onto the skull of the original Mrs. Bates dummy. Fun fact: Apparently, they used a real skull from a medical supply company, so keep that in mind next time you think a movie from 1960 isn’t capable of being scary today.