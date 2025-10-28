4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Ghost You This Halloween

With Halloween mere days away, some zodiac signs are getting into the holiday spirit by ghosting their partners. Wondering whether you’ll be the ghoster or ghostee?

Here are four signs to be wary of this week, according to Hily Dating App astrologer Lisa Stardust.

1. Aries

If you’re dating an Aries, you might want to be careful of their disappearing act this Halloween.

“On Halloween Eve, the moon in Pisces will light up Aries’ tenth house, pushing them to focus on fun—not drama,” Stardust said. “They’ll be out partying and connecting with their inner circle, but if things start to feel complicated, they’ll vanish instead of confronting the issue.”

Odds are, this will catch both Aries and their partners off guard, as it’s not in their nature to flee out of nowhere.

“This behavior is unlike the confrontational sign, but taking the quiet route gives them peace of mind,” she says. “Just beware: if you ‘haunt’ their favorite party, they’ll probably act like nothing happened.”

2. Virgo

Virgos won’t be playing around this Halloween—though they never really do, anyway.

“Virgos are not in the mood for nonsense this spooky season,” says Stardust. “They’ll only talk to people who have shown them they’re mature and serious about them—everyone else goes straight to the sidelines.”

If you’re not a loyal companion, Virgo will see right through your crap and have no problem cutting you off. In fact, they’ll be too busy with their loved ones to grieve the connection.

“Expect the Earth sign to spend Halloween with their close friends or a crush who matches their energy,” says Stardust. “Virgo will mark the occasion their way: a cozy dinner with friends, a costume, or maybe just a witch’s hat to keep things classy.”

3. Scorpio

Halloween is Scorpios’ time to shine, so don’t be surprised if they go ghost for the weekend. Just know they’ll return once the holiday ends—so long as you respect their space.

“Scorpios will get into the Halloween vibe by trick-or-treating, dressing up, and attending parties—they dive headfirst into the holiday spirit. If they don’t respond to your text, they’re probably caught up in the fun or somewhere with no service,” says Stardust. “Ghosting isn’t their goal, as they would never intentionally do anything to hurt you—unless they’re upset or the two of you are in a fight. So don’t stress; they’ll get back to you once the night settles.”

4. Pisces

“With the Moon connecting with their Sun, Pisces will be too lost in their emotions and feeling nostalgic this Halloween,” says Stardust. “They might forget about their obligations to others as they drift into their own world—watching a movie that reminds them of their youth or calling old friends.”

However, for Pisces, this behavior isn’t ill-intended. Rather, they’re merely caught up in their own peace to bother with external dramas.

“Don’t get mad at Pisces for ghosting; they’re simply taking a spooky trip down memory lane,” Stardust says.