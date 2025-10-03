4 Zodiac Signs Set for Major Growth During October’s Harvest Supermoon

October is associated with various themes—from Halloween and mysticism to full moons and crisp air. To kick off the early days of this festive month, we will experience a full moon on the night of Monday, October 6.

However, this particular moon is considered both a supermoon, when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, and a Harvest Moon, which is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox.

Just before midnight on Monday, this full moon in Aries will bring vibrant energy and powerful shifts, according to astrologers.

Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer, said four star signs will experience this full moon more intensely than others.

“This powerful lunation gives us all energy to work with, but Aries, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Libra will feel it most,” she explains.

If you have any major placements in one of those four signs, keep reading to learn how you might be affected by this Harvest Supermoon.

1. Aries

With the full moon occurring in the sign of Aries, it’s no wonder this zodiac sign will feel it the most.

“You’ve got access to the exciting energy of both tension and potential,” Tate shared. “There has been a lot of ‘almost’ in your life lately, as your chart ruler Mars has struggled without much dignity since its retrograde this summer, but this full moon is fixing to change that!”

You may notice new opportunities emerging at this time. Let your intuition guide you when deciding whether they’re aligned with you.

“It’s up to you to know when and how to say ‘yes!’” said Tate.

2. Scorpio

As we step into spooky season, Scorpio awaits the spotlight. While the sun won’t enter the sign until the end of October, Scorpios will still experience this full moon’s intensity.

“Scorpio, this full moon’s ruler Mars is in your sign, and it’s the planet you’re ruled by too, so this lunation is going to stir you up, rest assured!” Tate explained. “With the deep well of energy reserves you finally have access to, it’s time to get serious about prioritizing the mental, emotional, and physical health things you’ve had simmering on the back burner.”

This full moon highlights your need for self-care and compassion—something you might struggle with.

3. Capricorn

The Earth sign of Capricorn will also experience some much-needed momentum during this Harvest Moon.

“Capricorn, Mars rules your sign by exaltation, and this is a pretty robust lunation in a pretty robust sign, so you’re bound to benefit by the extra energy available in the atmosphere,” said Tate. “You’ve likely set some really personal goals as the moon is full in the deepest part of your chart, and you’ve got the grit and determination to make things happen.”

You’re known for ambition and hard work, and this particular moon will reward your efforts.

4. Libra

With the sun currently being in Libra, this sign will certainly feel the magic of the new moon a bit more intensely than others.

According to Tate, the full moon in Aries will impact Libra both financially and socially—especially when it comes to intimate relationships.

“Double whammy,” she says. “It’s time to take off rose colored glasses and appreciate what is really there…or not!”