4 Zodiac Signs That Act Tough but Are Actually Huge Softies

We already know the obvious softies of the zodiac signs, like Cancer, Pisces, and Libra. But what about the signs that present with a tough exterior yet actually have a sensitive nature beneath it?

Here are four zodiac signs that are secretly soft.

Videos by VICE

1. Aries

Aries might come off fiery and confrontational, but beneath it all, they’re actually quite soft. Those with their sun in Aries tend to have huge hearts and are often easily offended or hurt. While they’re quick to reject or deny their sensitivities, their emotions typically force their way out through anger or passive aggressiveness.

However, their love, passion, and empathy are also evident in their closest relationships.

“If you’re able to handle their trademark volatility, you’ll find that they’re fiercely loyal and emotionally generous,” Co–Star reports. “An Aries is the kind of person who will ride into your life and gently hand you a rose in the middle of an emotional storm. They’re the kind of person who likes to leave things better than they found them.”

2. Scorpio

Scorpio might be the most intimidating zodiac sign, but deep down, this sign is deeply sensitive and empathetic. In fact, Scorpios’ softness, compassion, and loyalty make them great friends and lovers.

“Their ability to understand other people’s emotions allows them to sense and respond to the shifts in your world, and come to your aid before you even know you need it,” Co–Star explains.

Of course, most of this softness is hidden under a protective shell that can be difficult to penetrate. Scorpio’s intensity, coupled with its standoffish energy, can make the sign appear cruel at times. But with their closest people. Scorpios are incredibly tender, loyal, and loving.

3. Leo

You likely wouldn’t think of Leos as softies. This fire sign radiates confidence and self-assurance, often making them appear disinterested in matters of the heart. However, this sign is actually quite sensitive and even self-critical.

“While Leos love to be the center of attention, they are also secretly self-loathing,” Co–Star reports. “All their charm is a defense mechanism.”

In friendships and close relationships, Leos might crave attention, support, and validation, but they’re also willing to give it tenfold.

“As friends, Leos are attentive, loyal, and generous. They always feel the need to give more than they receive,” Co–Star reports. “As one of the most playful and luxury-loving signs, they treat you the way they treat themselves, and will spontaneously do nice things for you just because they feel like it. They’re not really into keeping track of turns or even splits.”

4. Capricorn

Known as the “father of the zodiac,” Capricorns have a reputation for being hard-working, stable, and disciplined. But beneath the surface is a fragile (yet resilient) heart. Once they take a moment to pause or slow down, no longer distracted by their hustle, they often succumb to their intense emotions.

“​​Capricorns are ambitious and have a ‘push yourself to succeed’ work ethic that can often rub other people the wrong way. But they do have a tender side,” Co–Star shares. “They can be deeply emotional under the glossy veneer of ‘adulting.’ Their softness gets buried in the rocky terrain of their exterior. Capricorns are taciturn by design, not by nature.”