4 Zodiac Signs That Will Finally Find Relief When Saturn Stations Direct

Did you know that Saturn is stationing direct on November 27 (aka Thanksgiving)? Yeah…this holiday will bring some interesting astrological impacts—but it’s mostly a good thing. In fact, we’re bound to experience levity we haven’t had in months, as well as much-needed clarity and peace.

According to Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer, “Saturn’s direct station in Pisces is the moment the emotional fog lifts just enough for us to see what growing up really cost—and why it was worth it.”

While we will all likely feel this energy, four zodiac signs in particular will experience it the most. These signs will finally be able to move on from any stagnant energy and heavy grief.

1. Pisces

With Saturn stationing direct in your sign, Pisces, you’re bound to find the most clarity and relief.

“The 2.5 years Saturn spends in any sign can feel like an eternity, as its sheer weight and heft can feel suffocating, especially for a free-spirited, go-with-the-flow sign like you, Pisces, as it travels through your first house of self,” Tate says. “Don’t worry, this direct station will be the last one you experience in your own sign for about three decades! Now is the time for absorbing your last big lessons in emotional maturity, self-regulation, and personal responsibility. Lean in, take care, and keep growing up.”

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, you can expect some emotional growth during this transit. As the “father of the zodiac,” you’re likely used to responsibility. But when it comes to your emotions, you’ll be able to approach them with more grace and care.

“When the slow-moving ruler of your stoic sign stations direct from a soft, aligned sign sextile to your own, there is a great opportunity for personal integration and responsible stewardship of your feelings into more useful forms,” says Tate. “You will find this Saturn station in your third house, prime for emotional, earnest conversations that may leave long-term impressions or foster more intimacy, especially with your mother, siblings, or family friends. Choose your words wisely, Capricorn, and have the maturity to forgive.”

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, life has not been easy on you in recent years. But you’ve finally made it to the light at the end of the tunnel.

“You’ve had to go without for the last several years, Aquarius, with Saturn’s lingering, limiting, restrictive presence in your second house forcing a sort of minimalism that MAY even border on asceticism,” Tate says. “If you’ve had trouble finding or keeping work, this direct station represents the beginning of the end of the problem. If you’ve been sidelined with mental, emotional, or other health issues, Saturn’s station may represent the dawning of an ultimate solution. Believe in yourself and don’t give up.”

Don’t worry: It’s all up from here, Aquarius.

4. Libra

Another sign that’s been down in the dumps for quite a while is Libra. But thankfully, you peace-loving charmers will catch your much-needed break soon.

“Your exacting exaltation ruler’s journey through your sixth house has likely been no picnic, Libra! If these last few years have featured major health issues, lots of caregiving, or just seriously hard daily work, trust that Saturn’s direct station marks the final few months of your heavy lifting before things lighten up,” Tate says. “As this serious planet shifts directions from a somewhat awkward quincunx aspect, give yourself grace and remember that balance can feel different at different times in your life. Now is not forever, but it is the beginning of it.”