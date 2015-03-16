The MUNCHIES Guide to Sweden: Göteborg

In the MUNCHIES Guide to Sweden, host Ivar Berglin investigates the edible offerings of Europe’s emerging culinary star. From reindeer meat to fermented herring, Ivar explores the dishes that define his nation and discovers how the unique approach of New Nordic Cuisine is shaping the future.

In our opening episode, Ivar travels to Göteborg, Sweden’s fish capital, to put together a Swedish smörgåsbord with catch straight from the sea. He then tries one of Sweden’s weirdest dishes—surströmming. Ivar’s day finishes in Lysekil, where he meets two fishermen who harvest Swedish oysters and enjoys the freshest possible shellfish on a secluded island.

