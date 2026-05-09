Forgotten Survival Game Gets Massive Update 8 Years After Launch

Just in time for the game’s May 8th anniversary, this survival title just got a major upgrade to bring the most dramatic visual and technical overhaul since its launch eight years ago.

Free Conan Exiles Enhanced Upgrade

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Conan Exiles launched in May 2018 after a year of early access testing and tweaks. The survival video game received Mixed or Average reviews on Metacritic, but did quickly become one of Funcom’s biggest and fastest selling games in the company’s history.

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Now, many years after its launch, the company is releasing the Conan Exiles Enhanced edition to bring the game into the modern era. Conan Exiles Enhanced is out now as a free upgrade for all Steam players. Players who don’t already own the game can purchase the new version for $29.99 (25% off of the $39.99 price) on Steam at the moment.

“Since its 2018 debut, Conan Exiles has become one of the most recognizable survival games on the market, set in the brutal universe inspired by Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian. Funcom frames the Enhanced edition as a celebration of the game’s longevity.”

The big update shifts the game into Unreal Engine 5 and combines the eight years of post-launch content into one new package. Some of the key improvements that players will see when they jump into the Enhanced experience include:

Sharply improved environments, character models, lighting, and effects

A redesigned UI and numerous quality‑of‑life upgrades

Performance targeting 60+ FPS across all graphical presets on most PCs

Strong Steam Deck performance for portable survival

Additionally, for the first time, players can freely travel between The Exiled Lands and The Isle of Siptah (the latter still sold separately). The two massive regions are now integrated and connected, eliminating the need to choose a map at character creation or start over to explore both.

Multiplayer servers can host both regions simultaneously, dramatically expanding the playable space for communities that own the Siptah expansion.

PC gamers using mods will likely need to check for mod support on the new version and see what will actually work versus what might needs to be disabled.

For now, that should be everything players need to know about the big upgrade. Users can log in via Steam and download the new version now, if they already owned the original Conan Exiles on Steam.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Conan Exiles news and updates.

Conan Exiles Enhanced is available now on PC via Steam.