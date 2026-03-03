5 Consequences to Expect With the End of Eclipse Season

Eclipse season was one hell of a time, and I, for one, am ecstatic that’s over.

Now, I’ve always been a skeptic when it comes to astrology. So, I wasn’t exactly listening when countless videos flooded my FYP on TikTok about the intensity of eclipse season. Needless to say, I was unprepared—and now, I’m paying the cost.

The blood moon eclipse might have just ended the season on Tuesday morning, but the effects of eclipse season will still last for days (if not weeks). Here are five things you can expect from the aftermath of eclipse season.

1. Emotional and Spiritual Hangovers

After eclipse season, you’re bound to experience a sort of emotional or spiritual hangover. You know how lethargic you feel the morning after some heavy drinking? Well, the lunar eclipse is like a bottle of wine to your emotional and spiritual self, often triggering deep, self-reflective spirals. Don’t be surprised if you feel emotional or irritated right now. In fact, after this particular eclipse season, I personally feel the desire to disappear into my solitude for the next week or two.

2. Peaceful Clarity

One positive shift you can expect post-lunar eclipse is enlightened clarity. Of course, you might not like the answers you received, but they are the answers, nonetheless.

For example, perhaps you’ve been on the fence about leaving your dead-end job, hoping maybe you’d get a promotion or raise in the near future. The eclipse might have revealed just how limited you are in your current role, forcing you to move on to a different company.

While this is likely for your own good, it can still feel intimidating—much more so than staying where you are and praying for change. But eclipse season is meant to shove you out of your precious comfort zone.

3. Relationship Shifts

Eclipse season is notorious for triggering intense shifts in our closest relationships. Anyone who entered your life over the past few weeks is likely here to trigger growth, while anyone who left no longer serves you.

I know how incredibly painful it can be to let go of someone you’ve been holding onto for dear life. But some people are only meant to linger for a season, teaching valuable lessons you would not have otherwise learned. Allow relationships to be what they are right now, even if that means parting ways with someone you love. If they’re truly meant to be in your life, they will find their way back to you.

Of course, some of the relationship shifts you’ve experienced might be positive. Many couples decide to deepen their commitment during eclipse season, whether that looks like putting a title on the relationship, moving in together, getting engaged, or even starting a family. In friendships or family connections, you might feel closer to your loved ones than ever before, having deeper conversations or enduring challenges that ultimately bring you together.

4. Mental and Physical Exhaustion

Given all of the above, plus the heightened energy of this time, you might feel mentally and physically depleted. Take this time to rest and process anything that came up during eclipse season. You’ve already learned the difficult lessons; now is the time to implement necessary changes and watch your life blossom.

5. Inevitable Endings

As mentioned earlier, eclipse season often gives us closure we didn’t ask for. The conclusion of a tumultuous friendship, an unwanted breakup, the loss of a job…each of these endings can be excruciating, but trust that they ultimately serve your highest good. The more you resist them, the worse off you will feel in the end, delaying true progression.