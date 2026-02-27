5 Tips for Surviving the Coming Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse

We’ve been deep in eclipse season since mid-February, and next week, on March 3, we’ll experience a powerful Blood Moon lunar eclipse that shakes things up even more. In fact, astrologers have been warning us of this particular eclipse for the past few months.

“Eclipse periods are a time for grand, sweeping karmic events and sudden revelations,” says Jill Brown, certified Evolutionary Astrologer and former NASA research scientist.

Wondering how to navigate this uncertain, chaotic time? Here are five tips for surviving eclipse season.

1. Pause and Reflect

With such intense energy in the cosmos, you might feel more reactive than usual. However, it’s crucial that you pause and reflect before responding during conflict.

“Not only is this Blood Moon eclipse a time of heightened emotions and unpredictable changes, but it’s also overlapping with Mercury Retrograde in Pisces,” says Brown. “People are going to be saying and doing all kinds of craziness that you are not obligated to react to at the moment. If you can practice taking a deep breath, counting to ten, and exhaling before responding to texts, insults, or stimuli, you’ll be a much saner and calmer soul this eclipse.”

Brown recommends reflecting on the changes that are occurring around you right now. That way, you have more clarity once eclipse season ends. Until then, try to avoid starting anything new.

2. Journal to Process Your Emotions

Eclipse season is likely to trigger a ton of emotions for you, so give yourself an outlet for all your thoughts, feelings, and insecurities.

“Journaling and list-making are great ways to process changes and new information that will be coming in from eclipse season,” says Brown. “Writing pro/con lists, writing your feelings and reactions in your journal or a letter are all constructive ways to reflect on the external stimulus that may be impacting your internal calm. Burn it if you want, but write it down.”

3. Only Manifest Letting Go

As mentioned above, manifesting isn’t the go-to activity during eclipse season. You don’t want to call in anything new when you’re in the midst of a chaotic season.

However, if you do feel called to manifest, make it more about letting go of the things that might be blocking your manifestations, like fear and self-doubt.

“Probably the only good manifestation practice you want to embrace during eclipse season is anything related to letting go,” says Brown. “Have you been wanting to release insecurity? Set your intention on letting that go. Are you tired of relationship patterns that don’t serve you? Set your manifesting intention on releasing outdated thought and behavior patterns. Sick of being anxious or letting anxiety make the choices in your life? Work with the eclipse energy to release and let go of that old behavior and ways of being.”

4. Shadow Work

Eclipse season is the ideal time for shadow work, as it allows you the space for solitude and self-reflection.

“We all have things about and inside ourselves that need to be brought to life, healed, and integrated,” says Brown. “We don’t resolve the broken parts of ourselves by shoving them down deeper into our subconscious and we don’t heal by avoiding it. The key to shadow work is to bring to light the unhealed, the anger, the ugly parts of us that need to be acknowledged, improved, and embraced.”

To do this, Brown recommends exploring any changes you’d like to make (post-eclipse season) and how you might reach a place of unconditional self-love.

5. Movement

Eclipse season is an intense time, and it’s important to move that nervous, chaotic energy out of your body so it doesn’t fester within you.

“When you feel overwhelmed, when your nervous system is bombarded, you can get lost in disassociating or ignorance. Neither is good,” says Brown. “A great way to help navigate the complex bombardment of change and news during eclipse season is to move.”

This can look like walking, running, lifting, and even yoga.

“Physical movement is a scientifically proven method to improve your mental health,” Brown adds. “Stored emotions have an outlet. Anxiety has a release valve. Chaos has the focus and structure of the body’s motion. When all else fails this eclipse season, go for a walk, preferably in nature or a park. Get back to basics and give your emotional and mental health an outlet for peace and relief.”