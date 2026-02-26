5 Deep-Cut Rob Zombie Songs You Need to Revisit Ahead of His New Album ‘The Great Satan’

Rob Zombie is dropping a new album, The Great Satan, very soon, and it’s going to rock your pretty little face off. But before that, what if we revisit some of the shock rock evangelist’s best deep-cut songs?

I mean, look, Rob Zombie has some truly legendary songs, from his time fronting White Zombie through his profoundly successful solo career. But there’s also a lot of them that you motherf***ers (I’m sorry for cursing) have been overlooking for years.

“Death and Destiny Inside the Dream Factory”

In 2010, Zombie unleashed a follow-up to his seminal Hellbilly Deluxe (1998) album, dubbed Hellbilly Deluxe 2: Noble Jackals, Penny Dreadfuls and the Systematic Dehumanization of Cool (2010). That record features some killer tracks, but one that I think is vastly underrated in his overall catalogue: “Death and Destiny Inside the Dream Factory”.

It’s a fuzzy, rhythmic tune with a retro punk vibe that scratches a lot of itches.

“(Go To) California”

Released in 2001, Rob Zombie’s second solo album, The Sinister Urge, is an arsenal of heavy rock songs. I mean, just to name a few, it features “Never Gonna Stop”, “Feel So Numb”, and “Scum of the Earth”.

Picking an overlooked track on the album, though, I zero in on “(Go To) California”. It stands out amid the tracklist due to being a tad more subdued than the other songs. There’s a saunter about it that is very refreshing: like, Kool & The Gang meets the Stooges, but on psychedelics.

“Reload”

Zombie has contributed songs to quite a lot of movie soundtracks. However, the original one he wrote and recorded for The Matrix Reloaded: The Album (2003) has to be one of his more underrated tracks.

The fast-paced electro-rock tune fits the film’s tone perfectly and holds its own against some of Zombie’s biggest hits.

“What Lurks on Channel X?”

I love that the full title of Rob Zombie’s 1998 debut solo album is Hellbilly Deluxe: 13 Tales of Cadaverous Cavorting Inside the Spookshow International. I also love the massive classic shock rock songs it produced, like “Living Dead Girl” and “Dragula”.

Though I have to say, the album has tragically underappreciated bangers on it. One such tune is track 11: “What Lurks on Channel X?” It has this tribal-esque rhythm running underneath it, but blends in a lot of clever industrial elements. I’m gonna call it “steampunk-gone-horror.”

“Brick House 2003”

I bet you didn’t even know, or remember, that Rob Zombie covered the Commodores’ classic 1977 funk tune, “Brick House”. Not only did he cover it, but he also brought along Commodores singer Lionel Richie and rapper Trina to help him pull it off.

Dubbed “Brick House 2003”, the song was part of the soundtrack for Zombie’s first major motion picture, House of 1000 Corpses.

Frankly, I shouldn’t even have to sell you on this one.

Zombie’s new album, ‘The Great Satan’, drops on Friday, February 27

All this leads us to Rob Zombie’s new album, The Great Satan, which debuts on Friday, February 27, 2026. I’ve had a chance to listen to the record, and it is a f***in’ beast. From the first track, “F.T.W. 84”, all the way to the end, Zombie is serving up some remarkably cinematic and eclectic occult rock. Click here to buy or stream it!

The new album is a precursor to what is sure to be the best tours of the summer: Zombie’s co-headlining run with Marilyn Manson. The HU and Orgy are set to join as support. Click below for tour dates and tickets.