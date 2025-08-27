5 Dog Breeds You Don’t Want as Pets, According to a Veterinarian

Being a vet means seeing the best and worst of every breed—up close, in crisis, often on a table that smells like fear and peanut butter. Dr. Amir Anwary, a veterinarian based in South Africa, recently went viral for sharing his personal no-go list of dog breeds he’d never own himself, no matter how cute or popular they are.
In a TikTok video that racked up more than 800,000 views, Anwary explained that while he loves dogs in general, some breeds come with more baggage than others—whether that’s chronic illness, extreme behavior, or both.
Here are the five breeds he said he’d personally avoid, and why:
1. French Bulldogs
Of course, they’re adorable. They also often come with non-stop medical issues.
Anwary explained that Frenchies suffer from breathing problems, skin infections, spinal trouble, and more. “It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “As a vet, I just wouldn’t want to go through that.”
2. Dachshunds
They’re affectionate, funny, and shaped like a loaf of bread. They’re also a spinal injury waiting to happen.
According to Anwary, even jumping off a couch can leave them in pain or require expensive surgery. “I’ve seen too many end up in pain,” he said.
3. Belgian Malinois
Brilliant? Yes. Easy? Not remotely.
Anwary said these dogs are bred for military and working roles. Without constant structure and stimulation, they can become reactive and destructive. “They’re not family pets for most people,” he noted.
4. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
Soft, sweet, and practically designed to curl up in your lap—but often come with a failing heart.
Anwary said they’re prone to heart disease “almost every time,” and that’s something he couldn’t handle watching unfold in his own pet.
5. Chihuahuas
Small in size, large in emotional craziness.
Anwary described them as reactive, anxious, and unpredictable. “It’s like living with a landmine in a 2kg body,” he said. “I’ve been bitten more times by Chihuahuas than by big dogs.”
The internet had feelings. Some users nodded in agreement, others rushed to defend their beloved breeds. One commenter wrote, “Kids were easier than my Frenchie and Chihuahua.” Another said, “Love my Dachshund, but yeah…he’s stubborn as hell.”
Love your dog, no matter what. Just know what you’re bringing home—and maybe get the good pet insurance while you’re at it.