5 Greatest WWE WrestleMania Theme Songs of All Time, According to VICE

It’s WrestleMania season, WWE’s biggest PLE event of the year. The two-day extravaganza will be headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton on Saturday and CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns on Sunday.

Outside of the matches, fans look forward to hearing what each year’s theme song will be and how it ties into the weekend. This year, there are two: Nickelback’s “Bones for the Crows” and “Back in the Saddle” by Aerosmith feat. Yungblud.

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In honor of WrestleMania 42, we’ve compiled five of the best WrestleMania theme songs to date. Check out our picks below.

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5. “light it up” by Rev Theory – wrestlemania 24

This song is the perfect ode to fans attending/watching WrestleMania, as it celebrates living life to its fullest and enjoying everything it has to offer. Not only that, it’s great for the aspiring talent hoping to see their name in lights. It perfectly encapsulates the 2008 PPV, where Shawn Michaels famously retired Ric Flair, and The Undertaker defeated Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship. In addition, Randy Orton retained the WWE Championship against Triple H and John Cena.

Catch WrestleMania 42 on ESPN domestically and Netflix internationally on April 18-19. Stay tuned to VICE for news throughout the weekend.

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4. “big time” by The Soundtrack Of Our Lives – WrestleMania 21

A perfect choice for this year, as WWE was in a transitional period into creating new stars that would be able to carry the company for years and decades to come. John Cena and Batista are two of those men featured on the WrestleMania 21 card, and they won championships that night, aligning with the song’s messaging.

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3. classic theme 1-8

The theme that started it all. Used for the first eight WrestleMania PPVs, it’s pure nostalgia for fans who have been watching WWE since the 80s. Despite its age, it still holds up to this day and would be cool to see make a comeback in some capacity down the line.

2. “written in the stars” by tinie tempah – WrestleMania 27

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“Written in the Stars” is a perfect wrestling theme song. The overarching message is about overcoming adversity to achieve one’s goals, and that’s the whole point of WrestleMania. Spending years of your career to make it big time, it’s as inspiring as it is catchy. Much like rock music, I think hip-hop/rap blends with wrestling well.

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1. “my way” by limp bizkit – Wrestlemania 17

I don’t know that there’s a greater theme than “My Way.” The hype video is still regularly circulated online, especially around WrestleMania season. The main event of this PPV was “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock, and this theme was the peak of the Attitude Era. Both of them wanted to become history makers and have the then WWF Championship synonymous with one another. Austin won the title and aligned with his arch-nemesis, Vince McMahon. This began one of the most infamous heel turns in professional wrestling history.