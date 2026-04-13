Stone Cold Steve Austin Fortnite Skin Revealed – Liv Morgan Release Date Explained

The Stone Cold Steve Austin Fortnite skin has finally been revealed. Epic Games also confirmed when the WWE Fortnite Wave 3 release date is. Here is when the Steve Austin cosmetic goes live, and what we know so far about the rumored Liv Morgan skin.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Fortnite Skin Revealed (First Look)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Back in March, there was a leak that Stone Cold Steve Austin and Liv Morgan would be coming to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. At the time, there was no information about when the WWE Wave 3 crossover could happen. However, Epic Games just confirmed that the Stone Cold Steve Austin Fortnite skin is not only real, but it’s releasing soon.

Videos by VICE

The publisher made the announcement with a special teaser trailer posted to their social media accounts. Hilariously, the clip shows Stone Cold Steve Austin performing his iconic beer can smash, except now it’s Slurp Juice instead. More importantly though, the new video just revealed what the WWE cosmetic will look like in-game.

Below, we are going to post an HD image of what the Stone Cold Steve Austin Fortnite skin looks like in-game:

Stone Cold Steve Austin (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Stone Cold Steve Austin Fortnite skin release date is Thursday, April 16, 2026. The WWE cosmetic will be added to the Fortnite item shop during its daily reset starting at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET. It should be sold as a standalone items for 1,500 V-Bucks or a bundle that includes all his cosmetic items.

Based on the trailer, the Stone Cold Steve Austin bundle will likely include a back bling, pickaxe, and possible emote. The emote in particular looks to be the Slurp Juice smashing beer-chugging animation that was featured in the trailer. I mean, it’s Steve Austin, how could they not have his beer chugging?

Liv Morgan Fortnite Skin Leak Explained

Screenshot: X @FireMonkey

Where things get interesting is the original Steve Austin leak back in March said a Liv Morgan Fortnite skin would also released at the same time. Unfortunately, Epic Games has not yet confirmed this, and we don’t have any further leaks of what the cosmetic could look like. However, if the skin is coming, dataminers will likely get in-game models of it very soon.

Speaking of leaks, several dataminers still claim that the Liv Morgan Fortnite skin release date should also be April 16, 2026. The WWE Diva will reportedly be bundled alongside the Steve Austin. Although at this point, it should be treated as a rumor. While the leaks were most likely true, this wouldn’t be the first time Epic Games has delayed or scrapped a skin that was leaked early. So you just never know.