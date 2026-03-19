Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Weapons and Map Revealed – Full Loot Pool, New POIs and Features

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is finally here, and Epic Games has revealed the patch notes early. The Fortnite Showdown update introduces a massive new loot pool, fresh map changes, and several gameplay features that completely shake up the battle royale. Here is every new weapon, POI, and feature added in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Weapons Revealed (Full Loot Pool)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 adds a brand new loot pool featuring weapons like the Vector 7 DMR, Chaos Reloader Shotgun, and Bouncing Boomstick, alongside returning items such as the Combat Assault Rifle and Mythic Goldfish. The update also introduces new map locations like Frigid Fortress and gameplay features including the Rivalry system and the ability to drive the Battle Bus.

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Additionally, Fortnite Showdown will feature over 12 unvaulted weapons from previous seasons, although some of these will be slowly phased in as Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 progresses. For your convenience, here is the full list of all weapons included in the Fortnite Showdown season:

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Weapons

Screenshot: Epic Games

New Weapons Added

Vector 7 DMR

A high-damage scoped rifle with a slower fire rate, designed for precision at range.



A high-damage scoped rifle with a slower fire rate, designed for precision at range. Chaos Reloader Shotgun

A single-fire shotgun with devastating close-range damage. One shell per reload means every shot counts. Automatically reloads when not equipped.



A single-fire shotgun with devastating close-range damage. One shell per reload means every shot counts. Automatically reloads when not equipped. Bouncing Boomstick

Dynamite that explodes for big damage every time it bounces.



Dynamite that explodes for big damage every time it bounces. Overdrive Grenade

Toss one to impulse yourself or nearby players, granting a temporary boost of movement speed, reload speed, and fire rate to anyone it hits.



Toss one to impulse yourself or nearby players, granting a temporary boost of movement speed, reload speed, and fire rate to anyone it hits. Skyline Deployer

Shoot out a zipline you’ll automatically ride to your target location. Any player can use or destroy the zipline once it’s up.



Mythic and Exotic Weapons (Showdown)

Unlocked in the Showdown

Ice King’s Gauntlets

Dropped by the Ice King at Frigid Fortress. Fire ice projectiles as your primary attack, or unleash a massive ice storm that deals damage over time in a large area.



Dropped by the Ice King at Frigid Fortress. Fire ice projectiles as your primary attack, or unleash a massive ice storm that deals damage over time in a large area. The Foundation’s Rift Rifle (Exotic Vector 7 DMR)

Spawns a rift at your bullet’s impact location.



Spawns a rift at your bullet’s impact location. Seven Cluster Cannon

Fires a cluster of explosive shots after a charged delay.



Fires a cluster of explosive shots after a charged delay. Seven Power Gloves

Advanced mobility gauntlets with two abilities. Both abilities use up charges that regenerate over time.

Primary: Dash Punch in any direction to leap forward and deal damage on impact.

Secondary: Uppercut to launch yourself into the air, dealing even more damage and knocking back opponents.



Advanced mobility gauntlets with two abilities. Both abilities use up charges that regenerate over time.

Unvaulted and Returning Weapons

Combat Assault Rifle



Nemesis AR



Chapter 1 Pistol



Thunder Burst SMG



Iron Pump Shotgun



Twin Hammer Shotguns



Twin Mag SMG



Mythic Goldfish



FlowBerry Mist Grenade



Port-A-Bunker (Zero Build only)



Shield Bubble Jr. (Zero Build only)



From Lawless to Lawful: There are Foundation-inspired versions of Chapter 6 Season 2 Exotics.



Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Map Changes (New POIs)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

At a glance, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 map is largely the same as Season 1. However, there are some pretty significant changes that were made to it. The biggest new POI is Frigid Fortress, which houses the Ice King.

At least at the start of Fortnite Showdown, there are four new main POIs you should be aware of:

New Sanctuary

Screenshot: Epic Games

Frigid Fortress

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dark Dominion

Screenshot: Epic Games

Squibbly Shores

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Gameplay Features (Drive the Battle Bus, Rivalries)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The big feature of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is the new rivalry system. The first time you log in, you will be forced to choose a side: Team Foundation or Team Ice King. As CH7S2 progresses, you will earn points for your team. Whichever side has the most points by the end of the season will unlock a rare skin for every player’s battle pass (even the losing team).

The two skins are Frost-Ready Foundation or Exalted Frost Ice King. So yes, in theory, one of these skins will be lost forever and will never be obtainable. So choose your team wisely! Here is a full list of Chapter 7 Season 2 gameplay features:

Drive the Battle Bus – every match a player at random will be chosen to drive the battle bus. If they manage to fly through rings, everyone in the match will earn XP and a Supply drop.

– every match a player at random will be chosen to drive the battle bus. If they manage to fly through rings, everyone in the match will earn XP and a Supply drop. Rivalry Mechanic – While in a match you can visit a Rivalry screen and challenge another player on the map to a duel. Winning a duel will then earn you Rival Credits which you can use to buy rare Rivalry Gear such as exotic weapons.

– While in a match you can visit a Rivalry screen and challenge another player on the map to a duel. Rivalry Rank – the more rivalry duels you win, the more your rank goes up. The higher your rank, the better loot you’ll unlock at Rivalry Gear machines.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 End?

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will end on Friday, June 5, 2026. That means the Fortnite Showdown season will be on the shorter side, clocking in at around two months.

Given that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 lasted close to 3.5 months after being delayed, most players will likely find this welcome news. Regardless, if you want to unlock everything in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 battle pass, you better get started as soon as possible!