5 Steps to Building a Cozy Reading Ritual Without Overcomplicating It

Reading has always been my escape, and in adulthood, it’s become my favorite part of my daily routine. In fact, I’ve turned my reading time into a cozy ritual, tacking it on to my day as though it’s a part of my self-care. (Newsflash: it is.)

Want to pursue your own fulfilling bookish experience? Here’s how to create a cozy reading ritual.

1. Set the Scene

As an author sets the scene in their story, do so with your own space. Cultivating a cozy environment helps evoke positive emotional responses, which can elevate your reading experience.

When creating this warm, inviting atmosphere, make sure you appeal to your senses. For example, burn your favorite incense or light a subtle candle for an aromatic affair, add a rain soundscape or play some soft music to soothe the soul, and load a comforting reading ambiance on your TV. These small gestures can transform an ordinary reading session into an immersive, heartwarming ritual.

2. Brew a Warm Beverage

There’s nothing more comfortable than a warm drink—especially when accompanied by a good book. Whether it’s a mug of chamomile tea, a strong coffee, an indulgent hot chocolate, or a sweet chai latte, place it within reach so you don’t need to get up and disturb your reading for sips.

While any drink can do, the physical heat of a warm beverage is often soothing to our senses, promoting relaxation and comfort.

3. Choose a Book That Fits Your Mood

I don’t know about you, but I’m a major mood reader—not the psychic kind. In other words, I like to choose books that match my current feelings, mindset, or even life situation.

For example, if I’m feeling down in the dumps, I might choose a story with a main character who’s facing similar challenges. This often helps me feel less alone and more inspired by the character’s journey. Or, if I’m feeling particularly ambitious and investing in self-growth, I’ll opt for a self-help book.

Additionally, I tend to choose novels based on the time of year, factoring in any upcoming holidays or relevant themes. During summer, I’ll read more beach reads; during autumn, I’ll go for the spooky thrillers. And though Christmas isn’t necessarily my favorite season, I’ll even toss in a festive book or two to try to trick myself into the spirit.

Another hack I’ve discovered is choosing two current reads at once: one fiction and one non-fiction. Then, depending on the day, I’ll decide which one I’m in the mood for before diving in.

4. Settle in a Cozy Spot

Physical discomfort can sabotage your reading experience, so you must factor in coziness and convenience when cultivating your space. If you can’t safely and comfortably settle into your nook, you’re unlikely to enjoy your sacred reading time.

For example, I have a designated reading chair covered in fuzzy blankets, situated near a bookshelf with string lights and a side table with an alluring candle. Nestled in the corner of my living room by the window, it makes for the perfect reading nook.

As for those who like to read in bed (I’m part of this group as well!), put on your most comfortable pajamas and snuggle under the covers before cracking open your book.

5. Turn Off Your Phone

Our phones are designed to distract us. From the pressure to be “always on” to the addictive nature of social media, it’s easy to lose yourself on your electronic devices and neglect your current book.

Try turning your phone on Do Not Disturb mode or silencing your notifications so you can enjoy some peace and leisure reading.