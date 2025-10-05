50 Cent Reacts to Taylor Swift Namedropping Him on New Album

The Taylor Swift effect is very real. She’s the biggest celebrity in the world, her influence spanning towards your ordinary girl in a cardigan to the NFL at large. Additionally, she’s able to convince her fans to buy a gazillion different versions of her albums. Consequently, when 50 Cent gets a big nod from Taylor on her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, you can imagine the dollar signs floating above his head. Surely, he’s looking at all options on how to capitalize on this mention.

On the song “Ruin the Friendship,” Taylor Swift sings, “And it was not an invitation/ But as the 50 Cеnt song played/ Should’ve kissed you anyway.” He immediately brags that others don’t get this kind of love. In that sense, the G-Unit leader is special. ““@taylorswift s–t is popping right now,” he says with the album cover. “she shout me out, she don’t shout you out. LOL. THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! I’m the only shout out on the whole album.”

As much as 50 wants to credit himself as a rare shoutout, this isn’t the only time she’s highlighted artists in her work. In fact, this dates all the way back to her country days when Taylor titles a song “Tim McGraw” and says his name in the hook. Additionally, Charlie Puth and Janet Jackson received nods on her last two albums The Tortured Poet’s Department and Midnights respectively.

Still, 50 Cent takes this endorsement by declaring himself as part of her stan army. Apparently, he ran through the whole album and found a lot to love. “I’m low key a swiftie over here … I like this album check it out !” Moreover, in his trademark humor, he superimposes his face on the cover and geeks out about being the only shoutout on the album.