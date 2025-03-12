50 Cent Trolls Rick Ross Over Drake Songs and ‘Opening’ for Bow Wow

50 Cent is quite possibly one of the greatest trolls to ever walk the earth, and Rick Ross is learning that lesson the hard way.

50 recently took to social media to clown on Ross over a couple of things: his placement on the upcoming Millenium Tour bill and his lack of hit songs that don’t feature Drake.

The “In Da Club” rapper started by sharing a poster for the Millennium Tour, which is being headlined by Bow Wow, Omarion, and Trey Songz. The run also features Plies, Boosie, and the Ying Yang Twins, as well as Ray J and Bobby V. Then, way down at the bottom, Rick Ross is listed as a special guest.

Never one to let an opp’s shortcomings go unacknowledged, 50 Cent pressed Ross hard on the matter. “[ninja emojis] get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow,” he wrote on the since-deleted Instagram post, per Hot New Hip-Hop. “HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL.”

Down in the comments, 50 continued his merciless onslaught, dragging Drake into the beef and mocking Ross for essentially not having any notable songs that aren’t in some way tied to the Canadian rapper.

“Them all Drake records that sissy rocking to,” 50 wrote, later taking shots at Big Meech too, whom he’s been deffing with for a while now. “Yo bring Floyd & big screech out,” 50 quipped. “LOL FUCKIN SUCKERS!”

50 Cent Trolled Diddy over racial bias lawsuit

Honestly, 50 Cent has been a roll this year, rarely missing an opportunity to kick a despised peer, like Diddy, for example.

According to Hot New Hip-Hop, Diddy’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss Count Three of the Superseding Indictment, alleging that he’s a victim of racial bias. “This case is unprecedented in many ways,” reads the motion. “But perhaps most notably, and most disturbingly, no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.”

Diddy’s lawyers also criticized the use of the Mann Act—originally called the White-Slave Traffic Act—in their client’s case, describing it as having “a long and troubling history as a statute with racist origins, used to target Black men and supposedly protect White women from them.”

Hopping online, 50 Cent shared an X post about the situation, writing in the caption: “4 Lawyers charging brother love 5k a hour to do shit like this.”

“He in there like they treating me like I’m black,” he added, “yeah man you black. Call me I would told you this ain’t gonna work for free!”

If there was a contest for World’s Best Troll, 50 Cent would be a shoo-in.