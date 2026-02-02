6 Comedy Stars You Didn’t Know Had Famous Relatives

It’s not unusual for there to be more than one celebrity in a single family. After all, there are no rules when it comes to how many people with the same blood are allowed to be good entertainers. Whether someone can reach the same level of success as a famous relative is a whole other story, but a small percentage have managed to make it pretty far on their own. Here are a few comedy stars you might not have realized are related to some high-profile people.

6. ROB SCHNEIDER

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star Rob Schneider has three daughters from two different marriages, the oldest of whom is Elle King, best known as the singer of the hit 2015 song “Ex’s and Oh’s.” You might also remember her as the cookie girl from the original Deuce Bigalow:

5. JOHN ASTIN

The first actor to play Gomez Addams might not actually have kids named Wednesday and Pugsley, but he is the adoptive father of another well-known actor. In the early 1970s, John Astin adopted actress Patty Duke’s son, Sean Astin, who would go on to star in such films as The Goonies, Encino Man, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

4. BLYTHE DANNER

Comedy fans no doubt remember Blythe Danner as Pam’s mom, Dina, from Meet the Parents, who becomes Gaylord “Greg” Focker’s mother-in-law in the 2004 sequel. Danner is also the real-life mother of Academy Award-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, whom she had with her late husband, director Bruce Paltrow.

3. JASON SUDEIKIS

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis’s uncle was actor George Wendt, who is best known as Norm Peterson on Cheers. After Wendt’s death in 2025, Sudeikis was quoted as saying, “There’s that old saying of like, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ usually ‘cause ‘they let you down,’ I assume is the back half of that statement. But he’s not one of those people.” “He was an incredible influence on me,” the actor went on to say.

2. NANCY CARTWRIGHT

Nancy Cartwright, who has voiced Bart Simpson since The Simpsons premiered in 1989, also happens to be Sabrina Carpenter’s aunt, though the two aren’t blood-related. Cartwright first met the “Espresso” singer when she was eight years old, and has been very supportive of her on her path to success.

1. TRACY MORGAN

During an episode of the PBS series Finding Your Roots, 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan found out that legendary rapper Nas is his third cousin on his mother’s side. The two were friends before the discovery, and Morgan said that when he called Nas up afterward, “He started crying, I started crying. And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me I’m there.’”