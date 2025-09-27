6 Non-Cringe Ways to Make Yourself Instantly More Magnetic

In a society that shames individuality and authenticity, especially when it comes to our physical appearance, it’s difficult to feel alluring when compared to others. There’s always a new, often humanly impossible beauty standard to meet. No matter what, many of us end up feeling less-than, unworthy, and downright not good enough.

But I’m here to tell you: that’s a bunch of bulls**t. To truly attract and form genuine connections, we must be willing to dig deeper than our superficial attributes. You aren’t magnetic because you look like you stepped out of a magazine; you’re magnetic because of your vibrant, unique energy.

So…how, exactly, do you embody such irresistible attractiveness? Researchers at the University of Michigan, led by Kim Cameron, identified the “positive practices” to help guide you.

According to Emma Seppälä, Ph.D., best-selling author of SOVEREIGN and Yale lecturer, here are the “positive practices” you can implement to become more magnetic in your life.

1. Express Genuine Care For and Interest In Others

The most magnetic people are those who uplift others, making them feel important, seen, and valued. Treat every individual, from the shy barista at your local cafe to your grumpy coworker, like someone who matters—because they do. These warm interactions can make all the difference. The more caring you are, the more magnetic you become.

2. Support Others Through Challenging Times

Showing up for others, even when it’s inconvenient, is one of the most attractive things you can do. Of course, this doesn’t mean supporting others at your own expense. Rather, it’s expressing kindness and empathy when life gets hard.

Everyone deserves support, but many don’t know how to ask for it. Some might even lash out when they’re hurting. By supporting and loving them through these challenges—with boundaries, of course—you’re showing your commitment to them and your relationship.

3. Practice Forgiveness Instead of Blame

It’s easy to fall into victim mode when we’re hurting or have been betrayed. That’s not to say we aren’t victims from time to time. However, constantly blaming others rather than moving on will only hold you captive.

When you forgive others (and yourself), you set everyone free. Others will naturally feel safer and more at ease in your presence.

4. Be an Inspiration

Rather than looking to others for how to act or who to be, become an inspiration. Lead the way, unapologetically following your intuition and catering to your own needs and desires. Ground yourself in your own body, express kindness and acceptance to yourself and others, and watch how the right people flock to you, wanting to bask in your light.

5. Find Meaning in Every Moment

Life is meant to be savored and deliciously experienced, not only on special occasions. To become more magnetic, you must make the most of every single day, finding purpose in all of life’s seasons. When you’re living from a place of gratitude, you make every moment special—and welcome others to do the same.

6. Lead With Integrity

With integrity often comes emotional safety and security. The more honest and trustworthy you are, the more people will be drawn to you. All in all, being a good person truly does go a long way—and it’s far more important than anything about your appearance.