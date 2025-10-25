6ix9ine Says the Government Is Out To Get Him by Making Him Pay the IRS $8 Million

6ix9ine certainly has it rough these days. Back in 2018, he was on top of the world, albeit in a lame, problematic way. His “prime” was essentially a troll successfully rage-baiting every viewer and listener. He would say the n-word ad nauseam, despite not being remotely Black. The New Yorker frequently antagonized others and then laughed like Eric Cartman, telling people that they’re mad. It was extremely annoying. This doesn’t even account for the litany of domestic violence and pedophilic allegations against him.

Then, 6ix9ine lost all of his aggravating momentum when he was hit with racketeering charges. Slowly, people stopped caring, even when tapping support from Nicki Minaj and the Barbs. Nowadays, he’s still trying to goad people into caring about him. His latest attempt is showing how deep he is in the gutter.

Recently, the “Gummo” rapper explained on a livestream with Deshhae Frost that he’s broke as ever. Moreover, he says that no one explained to him how to manage his money amidst all of his incessant trolling.

6ix9ine Says He Owes the IRS a Ton of Money, Claims a Vendetta Was Made by the Gov’t

“I was like, ‘Yo, Damn, all my tax-paying dollars is going to [the IRS],” he says. “You know, I did something that — I didn’t know how to manage my money. So my f—king — my accountant wasn’t writing nothing off. So I got into a problem with the IRS.”

Currently, 6ix9ine says he’s knocked out $6 million of the $8 million he owes the IRS in total. Ultimately, he feels like some higher power has something against him for him to have to pay all that money in the first place. “That’s $8 million going to a universe that we don’t even know where it’s going to,” he jokes. “So at the end of the day, I just gotta be more smarter with my money. I’m 6ix9ine at the end of the day.

The way they treat everybody else and the way they treat 6ix9ine, there are different rules, different things. I think they want to make me an example,” the controversial artist continues. “That’s cool. As long as I’m with free and with my family, we gon’ pay these n—as their money. Get ’em all this money, we don’t know where it’s goin’ to. But we’re gonna do the right thing.”

