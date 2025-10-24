Nicki Minaj Claims Gucci Mane’s Wife Is Controlling Him: ‘You Dishonored Your Husband’

Ever since Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir opened up about his schizophrenia, Nicki Minaj has been ranting nonstop. On October 20th, she claimed, “Gucci wife has been trying to be me for years. Been dying for the spotlight for years. She’s there to keep Gucci sedated. Gucci hates Debra Antney (Gucci’s former manager, Waka Flocka Flame’s mother). They don’t want Deb around me. She’s around me now.” Now, Nicki is continuing her crusade against Ka’Oir.

Recently, Nicki Minaj went on another one of her trademark rants, this time on X spaces. There, she starts by calling Gucci’s wife a liar for saying she had an allergic reaction on The Breakfast Club. “The b***h said she had an allergy, but she figured she would do the show anyway… Who would have needed to see or hear you? You see how you gave yourself away?” Minaj says. “Shut your silly ass down and go and fix that filler. The f**k wrong with you, b***h?”

Nicki Minaj Rants Against Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’Oir

Then, Nicki continues her onslaught by continuously calling Keyshia a liar that dishonors Gucci Mane by vying for attention. “Why would they have had to talk to you? You see how you just revealed that it was not about Gucci Mane, you silly h*e?” Nicki Minaj rants. “I’m no psychology major and I don’t know much about much—but boy, do narcissists sure have a way of pushing themselves to the front by any means necessary. They will step on you. They will kick you… You dishonored your husband. You do not honor Gucci Mane… People who have eyes to see, and really see, know what you did to him and why you did it that day.”

Lastly, Nicki Minaj launches into claims much more sinister. Ultimately, she feels like Keyshia Ka’Oir is there to control his entire life, from his image to his career. “If you love Gucci as a person, and if you have intelligence and wisdom, you will understand the play that was played,” Nicki Minaj adds. “She just in one quick trick of the hand took everything from him. She can start and stop his life now as she deems fit. He has just relinquished for the world to see all his authority over himself, over his mind, over his music. Now watch what happens next.”