7 Hip-Hop Songs From the 2010s That Should’ve Been Bigger Hits

Have you ever heard a song and thought, “Man, that should’ve been the single,” or, “Why wasn’t this a hit?” It can feel like wasted potential hearing an addictive song, and it doesn’t take off the way you think it should. It may dominate your headphones, but it never reaches the rest of the world’s airwaves in the same way.

Hip-hop in the 2010s was loaded with songs like these. Consequently, Noisey has selected seven stellar songs that should’ve gotten a lot bigger than they ended up.

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“Mileage” by Playboi Carti and Chief Keef

Playboi Carti’s songs all sound like they’re hits in alternate dimensions. In some other, better reality, “Mileage” would’ve been the premier hit on Die Lit, with bubblegum Pi’erre Bourne production and sugary refrains from Carti and Chief Keef that are quietly sex positive.

“Don’t care if that p***y got some mileage, mileage,” Carti croons on the hook. Maybe it was just too strikingly simple to take off on the charts. Regardless, it remains one of the best album cuts on one of the defining rap albums in recent memory.

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“Got Friends” by Goldlink and Miguel

It’s hard to follow up on such an addictive song like “Crew”. The Brent Faiyaz hook is one of those miraculous hooks any artist would dream of having. Moreover, the Shy Glizzy feature was extremely animated and colorful to match Goldlink’s deadpan delivery. Can you capture lightning in a bottle twice?

“Got Friends” would argue you can. Goldlink opts for something significantly more sultry by comparison. Additionally, utilizing Miguel felt like a surefire way to guarantee another hit in the DC rapper’s catalog. However, the song about group sex fell flat, and Goldlink has remained within his core audience accordingly.

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“Bring It Back” by Trouble, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Drake

You would think a Drake feature might guarantee bigger success. In 2018, he almost singlehandedly jolted Blocboy JB into the mainstream with “Look Alive“. So why not Trouble? Backed by Mike WiLL Made-It, the song remained a gem that Atlanta hip-hop fans adored. In a kinder universe, we would’ve seen Trouble finally receive his flowers.

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“Not Enough” by Lido and THEY.

We’re far overdue for a new jack swing renaissance. Music and culture have been transfixed by the Ronald Reagan era for far too long. Unfortunately, THEY. were a casualty of this phenomenon, striking on a particular brand of 90s nostalgia when people were just getting into Stranger Things.

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“Ex” by Ty Dolla $ign and YG

Ty Dolla $ign is the spiritual successor to T-Pain’s prime in the 2000s. Both are magnificent singers who don’t get credit because of their use of autotune. Moreover, both have a massive penchant for crafting choruses that’ll stick in your head for ages. “I just text my main chick (main)/I told her I ain’t coming home,” he croons. However, “Ex” didn’t do much but bubble under Billboard’s Hot 100.

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“YRN” by Migos and Young Thug

Tucked away on a mixtape only Atlanta natives and those scouring MyMixtapes would know about, “YRN” is some of the most fun production Migos and Young Thug have ever rapped on. Unless Lobby Runners gets the official streaming service release, it might always remain a hidden gem.

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“Anita (Remix)” by Smino and T-Pain

Smino is one of those artists who has all the tools to be a superstar. And yet, for some reason, it just hasn’t scratched that ceiling. Songs like “Anita (Remix)” should’ve been an anointing for the St. Louis rapper.

T-Pain passing the torch to one of the newer generations’ most talented with melodies felt like writing on the wall. Thankfully, like the aforementioned Goldlink, he has a devout audience that’ll always keep him afloat when he isn’t a darling on Billboard charts.