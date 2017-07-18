7-Layer Dip Recipe

“I like my version because it’s easy to make—it has some homemade elements, but those can be left out in a pinch and the dip would still be rad.”

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the blackened salsa:

4 tomatillos, halved

4 tomatoes, halved

1 jalapeño, halved

2 limes, zested and juiced

1 bunch cilantro, picked (save stems for salsa)

1 tablespoon toasted ground cumin

2 avocados, each peeled, pitted, and diced

olive oil, as needed for consistency

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the dip:

1 (16-ounce|454-gram) can refried beans

Goya Sazón, to taste (it’s MSG, and it’s delicious)

your favorite hot sauce, to taste

1 (15.5-ounce|439-gram) can black beans, drained

2 garlic cloves, grated

2 teaspoons chili powder

4 scallions, chopped

8 ounces|227 grams shredded Colby cheese

4 ounces|113 grams cotija cheese, grated

4 ounces|113 grams iceberg lettuce, shredded

2 cups|460 grams sour cream or crema

1 cup|265 grams of your favorite salsa, to taste

1 cup|115 grams canned pickled jalapenos

1 (2.25-ounce|64-gram) can sliced black olives

1 bag yellow tortilla chips

1 bag multi-colored tortilla chips

Directions

Heat a cast iron pan or plancha over high, then char the cut side of the tomatillos, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Cook until blackened, about 15 minutes, then place into a blender. Add the lime zest and juice, cilantro stems, cumin, one of the avocados, and olive oil. Season with salt and purée until smooth. Reserve. Will keep for 5 days in the fridge. Heat the refried beans in a small non-stick skillet over medium. Season with Goya Sazón and hot sauce, and reserve. Heat the black beans in a medium skillet over medium. Add 3 tablespoons of the blackened salsa, the garlic, the chili powder, and half of the scallions. Now, it’s time to assemble the 7-layer dip. For the first layer, using a large casserole dish, add the black beans in an even layer. Next, add half of the cheeses and the iceberg lettuce for the second layer. Next, top with the sour cream for the third layer. Add ¾ of the jarred salsa for layer 4. Add the refried beans for layer 5. Add the charred salsa for layer 6. Lastly, add the rest of the jarred salsa, the rest of the cheeses, olives, cilantro leaves, diced avocado, and/or pickled jalapeños for layer 7. Place chips on the side. Mix the colors for Instagram purposes and eat.



Chef’s Tip: At any point, add other things you have on hand that you would like to eat with this. If you have anything left over, mix it all together and put it on top.

From We Made All Your Favorite Super Bowl Snacks Even Better

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.