7 No-Skip Hip-Hop and R&B Albums That Are Turning 20 Years Old This Year

It’s hard to believe that 2006 was 20 years ago now. Quietly one of the best years in hip-hop history, there is an abundance of 2006 records that still sound fresh when playing them in 2026. Consequently, Noisey has selected seven timeless hip-hop and R&B records turning 20 years old that you should revisit today.

Seven Classic Hip-Hop and R&B Albums Turning 20 Years Old

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‘King’ by T.I.

King acted as a coronation for the long self-proclaimed King of the South. Bolstered by triumphant DJ Toomp production, every record feels like a victory lap. “What You Know” and “Top Back” are iconic Southern rap tracks that still obliterate speakers in Chevys to this day. Meanwhile, “Why You Wanna” teased some of the crossover pop success he would eventually find in 2008. Combine all of that with the successful film ATL, and 2006 was a hell of a time for T.I.

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‘In My Own Words’ by Ne-Yo

One of R&B’s strongest debut albums, where every song feels like it could’ve been a single premiering with a video on 106 & Park. Sure, the hits were undeniable. “So Sick” is addictive in its melancholy, “When You’re Mad” is deliciously silly, and “Sexy Love” is incredibly steamy. But “It Just Ain’t Right” is absurdly catchy in its infidelity, flipping Switch’s “I Call Your Name” on its head, the same sample Rich Boy used on his iconic 2006 track “Throw Some D’s“. By contrast, “Get Down Like That” is a soaring anthem about monogamy that any happily married man could jam. In My Own Words is a masterclass in R&B songwriting, taking the tried and true traditions of the genre into undeniable earworms.

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‘Hell Hath No Fury’ by Clipse

Pusha T, Malice, and the Neptunes created their rap opus on Hell Hath No Fury, an exercise in lavish luxury fueled by the drug game. Songs like “Wamp Wamp (What It Do)” are incredibly dense in their musicality, all while Clipse snarls in excess. “We ain’t browsing, luxurious housing/pull up so mean with the angel bowing/or with the emblem bearing the stallion/European custom, the leather’s Italian,” Malice flows. Few other albums sound so rich and powerful.

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‘Food & Liquor’ by Lupe Fiasco

Once upon a time, Lupe Fiasco was slated to be hip-hop’s golden child. It’s hard not to tell when listening to an album like Food & Liquor. Lupe was able to seamlessly blend grandiose lyrical concepts with the kind of records that an average casual listener could still grasp. Sure, there were musings about the systemic inequities of America, but you could also listen to him flex his rapping prowess with Pharrell on “I Gotcha”. On Food & Liquor, Lupe Fiasco was the prototype for what a lot of hip-hop should sound like.

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‘In My Mind’ by Pharrell

By 2006, Pharrell was absolutely unstoppable. As part of the Neptunes, he was seemingly on every popular song, pop, R&B, and hip-hop alike. He had a diehard base who loved his side projects with N.E.R.D. Why not branch out with a solo project? Insert the wildly colorful In My Mind, where he bridged his deeply imaginative production with some of the best artists of the day. What other record could have Gwen Stefani and Slim Thug and not sound like they belong on a different album?

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‘Chicken Talk’ by Gucci Mane

A foundational piece to how we understand the lineage of trap music. Gucci Mane’s wheezily rapped about how he would dominate street corners and ride in cars with deafening bass like on “Swing My Door”. Mixtapes like Chicken Talk inform how Atlanta would sound for years to come, from artists like Young Thug to NBA YoungBoy.

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‘Donuts’ by J Dilla

Donuts has laid the framework for so much of underground hip-hop today. J Dilla was so intricate in how he would chop and stitch samples together, completely reimagining how we understand the original records. Artists like Knxwledge and Boldy James owe a debt to what Dilla built before his tragic passing.