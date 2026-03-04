A 19-Year-Old Ended Up in the ER After Beer Pong Caused a Seriously Weird Injury

Beer pong has two likely outcomes. You either feel like a legend for eight minutes, or you wake up with a mouth that tastes like pennies and regret. A 19-year-old in a recent medical case managed to find a third option, and it ended in emergency surgery.

According to a case report published in Cureus, the teen arrived at the hospital with acute throat pain, trouble swallowing, and breathing that didn’t feel normal after playing beer pong. Clinicians saw inflammation at the back of his throat. An X-ray pointed to the real problem, a metal bottle cap sitting at the top of his esophagus, lodged where nothing sharp and circular should ever be.

Videos by VICE

Here’s the part that makes your stomach drop a little. The bottle cap had fallen into his red cup during the game, and he swallowed it without realizing, so he didn’t come in immediately. The report says it had been about an hour between the swallow and the ER visit. By then, his airway stayed stable, which sounds reassuring until you remember the object in question had sharp edges.

How Beer Pong Sent a 19-Year-Old to the ER With a Bizarre Injury

Doctors went into an urgent removal situation because a bottle cap can scrape, tear, or perforate tissue. The team performed an emergency rigid esophagoscopy, which uses a rigid scope to access the upper digestive tract and remove the object. The cap came out without complications, and the patient recovered.

This is the point where you might think, okay, freak incident, moving on. Foreign body emergencies don’t work like that. ENT teams deal with swallowed or inhaled objects on a regular basis, and outcomes run from annoying to catastrophic depending on what got stuck and where. Medical literature has estimated that foreign body aspiration causes around 3,000 deaths per year in the United States. Sharp or disc-shaped objects also raise the risk of obstruction and tissue injury when they lodge in the throat or esophagus.

Alcohol doesn’t help your odds. Intoxication blunts reflexes, makes you less aware of what’s happening in your mouth, and turns “I should check my cup” into “whatever, send it.” That’s how a party game becomes a surgical procedure.

If you take anything from this, let it be basic self-preservation. Don’t toss loose bottle caps into the same space where people are chugging. If you swallow something sharp and your throat starts screaming, skip the “I’ll sleep it off” plan and get checked.