A Cruise Line Is Building a Floating Theme Park in the Middle of the Ocean

Cruise lines have spent decades in a slow-motion arms race over who can cram the most stuff onto a floating mini-city, and MSC Cruises has just raised the stakes considerably. Their next move: a swing ride suspended over the open ocean.

The company recently revealed plans for MSC World Asia, its upcoming flagship, which will feature an open-air zone called The Harbour. The centerpiece is an attraction called Cliffhanger, billed as Europe’s first over-water swing of its kind, dangling passengers high above the ship’s deck with unobstructed views of the surrounding sea. Whether that sounds thrilling or terrifying probably depends on how you feel about heights, open water, and voluntarily paying to be on a cruise ship in the first place.

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The Harbour also promises a ropes course, waterslides, and what MSC is calling the longest dry slide currently at sea. At night, the whole area lights up and flips into an entertainment zone with extended programming. Somewhere, a dad in New Balance sneakers is already circling this on a brochure.

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MSC’s New Cruise Ship Is Getting an Over-Ocean Swing Ride

Inside, the ship’s Family Aventura District will house a 10,000-square-foot kids club and an interactive arena where the floor becomes part of digital game shows. MSC is also rolling out an AI-powered avatar to host teen events and competitions, because no industry is willing to leave AI out of anything anymore.

“As a family-owned company, MSC Cruises knows what it takes to keep the whole family happy on holiday,” said Steve Leatham, the company’s vice president of entertainment. A noble goal for any cruise line, and an even nobler one for any parent.

MSC World Asia debuts in December 2026, sailing seven-night Mediterranean itineraries through Barcelona, Naples, and Rome. The Geneva-based company operates 23 ships across more than 300 destinations on five continents, making it the world’s third-largest cruise line.

Online cruise forums tend to praise MSC’s pricing while taking shots at its food and programming compared to competitors like Royal Caribbean and Norwegian. A swing ride over the Mediterranean probably won’t settle that debate. But ships have been stacking zip lines, surf simulators, and go-kart tracks for years now. MSC World Asia just happens to be the most committed version of that idea yet.