‘A Dream About Parking Lots’ – Getting Existential While Doing Something Simple

One of the best things about indie games is the freedom of creativity. You get developers out here who will commit to code any idea that happens to fly through their heads if they think they can make it work. And that’s what A Dream About Parking Lots is. A game born of the developer’s dream, it’s a game that wants to ask questions of those playing it and maybe even help push towards answers.

‘A Dream About Parking Lots’ is about being lost

It’s that simple, but it also isn’t.



“Look for your car in a series of mazes and parking lots while you talk to your therapist about feeling lost. An interactive short story about trying to make sense out of the unreal. Based on real dreams!”

I already know I want to play this game. Do I still have some stuff I need to work out with my own therapist? Absolutely. Will this game potentially dredge some of that stuff up? I’d bet on it. But that’s what makes it so intriguing to me. I love a game with something to say. A Dream About Parking Lots is more than a quick indie experience. I like games that make me go beyond the literal and potentially ask me tough questions about myself. Quiet as it’s kept, the last two God of War games did the same. But that’s a discussion and an article for another day.

A Dream About Parking Lots is about 30-40 minutes long, which is the perfect length for a game that clearly knows exactly what it wants to do. I’m interested to see if multiple playthroughs are involved, given that your conversation with your therapist is based on why you keep having this dream. But even if there is only one playthrough, this is a game that I’m glad exists. People are encouraged all the time to write down their thoughts and dreams. And here we have someone who put it to code and gave it to the world. And that’s a pretty awesome thing. A Dream About Parking Lots is available on Steam now.