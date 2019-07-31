A Guy in Delhi Keeps Getting Phone Calls From People Trying to Call Sunny Leone

In case you’ve ever wondered if phone numbers used in films are purely fictional or whether they bear any resemblance to one owned by a person, living or dead, turns out they’re sometimes more real than a bad actor bombing on-screen. At least that’s what happened to Puneet Agarwal, a 27-year-old Delhi dude who was minding his own business when random phone calls from creepy men came flooding in. And these weren’t just like those poorly crafted “Hi dear” messages that thirsty guys send you on Facebook. Agarwal got some requests that were pretty out there. From dirty talk to video call requests to foul language, he got over a 100 phone calls from random dudes asking him to perform obscene acts, all because they thought the number belonged to former porn star and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone.



In a scene from her new film Arjun Patiala that dropped last Friday, July 26, Leone is seen flashing her phone number to her co-star Diljit Dosanjh. And ordinarily, films use either a fake phone number or one that connects you to the film’s promotional line. Except this phone number belonged to Agarwal and consequently, prompted all the guys lusting after Leone to try their luck. “On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone in the movie dictates my number,” Agarwal told Hindustan Times.

Agarwal is obviously super pissed off that people keep calling him and asking for “shameful favours” and has even reported this to the local police. However, he says the authorities have been unhelpful despite giving him assurance that they’ll sort out the mess. He is now considering filing a case against the filmmakers for using his number.

