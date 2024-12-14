A ‘Helldivers 2’ and ‘Killzone’ Crossover Could Be in the Works, According to Prominent Leaker

Just hours after the ‘Omens of Tyranny’ update reveal, new Helldivers 2 leaks have surfaced, pointing toward a future Killzone crossover event. Prominent H2 leaker @Iron_S1ghts posted a (now redacted) image on X/Twitter showcasing an upcoming warbond titled “Righteous Revenants.” Featuring unmistakable imagery of Helghast Army soldiers, the leak suggests a Helldivers 2 and Killzone collab is likely in the works.

It’s the latest appearance we’ve seen of the Sony-published Killzone franchise since the most recent release of Killzone: Shadow Fall in 2013. With the uncanny similarities between the two games, it’s possibly the most fitting crossover event one can imagine, if true. Both games, featuring futuristic fascist aesthetics and intergalactic warfare, are essentially adjacent universes to one another.

‘Helldivers 2’ player numbers launch into orbit after ‘omens of tyranny’ reveal

Helldivers 2 revealed its biggest content update yet at The Game Awards this year. ‘Omens of Tyranny’ returns the invading Illuminate faction into the game, making it the third to threaten the liberty of Super Earth. Introducing new vehicles and worlds to explore (read: perish in), the update would see a resurgence in Helldivers 2 player counts. During The Game Awards, Helldivers 2 player numbers skyrocketed from around 20,000 to over 100,000. A PlayStation blog post details the update and showcases a brand new Helldivers 2-themed DualSense controller and vinyl soundtrack for sale.

Warbonds in Helldivers 2, much like Battle Passes in other live-service games, contain various earnable weapons and armor sets. On X, another poster shared unconfirmed images of upcoming armor seemingly available in the new Righteous Revenants update. The armor sets, named ‘AC-1 DUTIFUL’ and ‘AC-2 OBEDIENT’, closely resemble Killzone‘s iconic Helghast Army soldiers.

Arrowhead Games Studios has yet to comment on the recent leaks. However, signs pointing toward its validity are hard to deny. Both games, Helldivers 2 and Killzone, are Sony-owned IPs, and each shares plenty of commonalities. With crossover events being all the rage lately, it’s easy to assume a collab like this could come to fruition.

Could we see a possible return of the Killzone franchise outside of crossover events? We’re not getting our hopes up just yet. But, any appearance of the Helghast Army is enough to tide us over for now. The Helldivers 2 ‘Omens of Tyranny’ update is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.