A Lackluster PlayStation Plus in April 2025 Is Saved by One of the Best Games of the Year

The games coming to PlayStation Plus in April 2025 have been revealed, and it’s kind of lackluster. However, before you walk away, the new catalog update also features a potential Game of the Year contender! Here’s everything you should check out in the PS Plus April 2025 library.

Games arriving to PlayStation Plus in April 2025

Screenshot: Portkey Games

Game Platforms Date Arriving Hogwarts Legacy PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) April 1 Blue Prince PS5 (Extra, Premium) April 10 Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2 PS5 (Extra, Premium) April 15 EA Sports PGA Tour PS5 (Extra, Premium) April 7 Battlefield 1 PS4 (Extra, Premium) April 1 PlateUp! PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) April 1 Alone in the Dark 2 PS4, PS5 (Premium) April 1 War of the Monsters PS4, PS5 (Premium) April 1

Our Game Recommendations

Screenshot: PlayStation

The overall offerings on PlayStation Plus this month are kind of slim, if I’m being completely honest. However, the standout title among the bunch is Blue Prince. As I mentioned in our Xbox Game Pass roundup, this puzzle game is already being lauded as a potential Game of the Year candidate. And again, I know not everyone is into the puzzle genre—but Blue Prince really is a masterclass in game design, featuring incredibly addictive gameplay.

Instead of the typical point-and-click affair, you get to explore a mysterious mansion that constantly shifts at every turn. As someone who normally doesn’t care for puzzle games, I was immediately immersed within the game’s first hour. So, I’d highly recommend at least checking out the opening section. Outside of Blue Prince, though, the PlayStation Plus April 2025 catalog is kind of mid.

Screenshot: Don’t Nod

If you didn’t play Hogwarts Legacy in 2023, it’s worth diving into Portkey Games’ take on the Wizarding World—especially if you’re a Harry Potter fan. Heck, it’s probably worth checking out even if you aren’t, as the game features fun gameplay and a solid open-world map. That said, if it’s a game you choose not to support, that’s also totally understandable.

Finally, I wanted to give a shoutout to Don’t Nod’s Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. This underrated game has completely flown under the radar for many. It debuted on PlayStation Plus back in February, and now Tape 2 is finally out. So, this is the perfect time to jump into this narrative thriller, which feels like a mix between IT and Stand By Me. I mean, it’s from the same studio that brought us Life Is Strange, so it’s definitely worth giving a chance!