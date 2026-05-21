A New Story-Driven Bullet Hell Releases Today

PC and console gamers can check out a brand-new sci-fi bullet hell starting today. The title is also an Xbox Game Pass Day One release.

Luna Abyss Releases on PC and Consoles

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Luna Abyss is a new sci-fi bullet hell that attempts to combine fluid platforming with intense and challenging combat. The game is developed by Kwalee Labs and is getting some pretty impressive scores from early reviews.

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The game is also included as a Day One title for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, which will likely help bring it to a wider audience at launch.

In Luna Abyss, players take on the role of a prisoner sentenced to explore a derelict megastructure that sprawls deep beneath the surface of the mimic moon Luna. They are tasked with recovering forgotten technology from within the Abyss and the lost colony it consumed. Every move they make will be overseen by their artificial prison guard named Aylin.

Some of the game’s key features include:

Platforming challenges: Sprint, jump & dash your way through this brutalist alien megastructure. Experience fluid first-person platforming as you travel through Luna & the depths of the abyss.

Bullet hell combat: Face corrupted souls & twisted cosmic horrors of Luna Abyss with weapon in hand. Master your tools, adjust on the fly and survive in a bullet hell.

Story-driven progression: Uncover the mysteries of the mimic moon, and the abyss within its depths. Come face to face with remnants of the colony’s downfall & discover your role within this doomed world. Learn all the secrets the abyss has to offer.

It’s too early at this point to tell if Luna Abyss will connect with a larger audience and develop a following, but the game’s inclusion on Game Pass should help get it into more hands. The marketing puts a heavy emphasis on the narrative aspect of the game, so it will be interesting to see if the world and characters connect with gamers.

The title currently has Generally Favorable reviews on Metacritic, but that is based on a very small number of early impressions. Gamers who can’t easily take it for a test spin on Game Pass and, instead, find themselves on the fence, may want to wait for more critic and user reviews to come in before making their decision on this one.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the Luna Abyss launch and on other Xbox Game Pass additions.

Luna Abyss is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.