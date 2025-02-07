Another day, another terrifying news story surrounding a plane. The latest comes from Alaska where 10 passengers are missing from a Bering Air Caravan.

On Thursday afternoon, Alaska state troopers were notified of an overdue plane. Some digging around uncovered that a plane was definitely missing and with it, it’s nine passengers and pilot. There are still no updates as of Friday afternoon where the plane is.

The destination was set for Nome after departing from Unalakleet.

Plane With 10 People on Board Missing in Alaska

What’s making the search that much more difficult is the wintry conditions. Crews are battling through dense fog, snow, and high winds.

“Basically, you can’t see anything from the air or the ground, and in the dark looking for something in zero visibility is a tough job,” White Mountain Fire Chief Jack Adams told Alaska News Source.

Adams added that they’re hoping the plane isn’t on the ice because that would be “worst-case scenario.” There are no planes in the sky due to the low visibility which means the plane is somewhere on the ground. They just have no idea where.

Alaska’s Senator Dan Sullivan sent his thoughts and prayers to the “passengers, their families, and the rescue crew” on Facebook. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski wrote a message on X issuing her thoughts for all of those involved.

“Our prayers are with all those on the plane missing out of western Alaska, the Bering Air family, and the entire community of Nome,” she wrote.

The last time the plane was spotted was 3:16 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s been a scary few-week stretch for planes. There was the horrific tragedy that saw 60 passengers lose their lives after a Black Hawk crashed into the American Airlines plane. Then a few days later, a plane went down in Philadelphia that took the lives of seven people and injured dozens of more.