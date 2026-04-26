A Sega Genesis Series Is Returning With Its First Brand-New Game in 26 Years (Along With 2 Remasters)

One of the most recognizable franchises from the Sega Genesis era is about to return with an ambitious new complete edition that remasters two iconic retro games and adds a brand-new installment to the series.

Ecco the Dolphin: Complete Reveal Announcement

In a surprise announcement from A&R Atelier this week, gamers learned that Ecco the Dolphin is poised to make a comeback. A new Ecco Team has been assembled and the group is preparing to release an Ecco the Dolphin: Complete package.

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The Ecco the Dolphin: Complete package includes all versions of Ecco the Dolphin and Ecco: The Tides of Time, the original games from the early ’90s. Alongside the classics, a brand-new contemporary Ecco game extends the journey into the modern era, “weaving the history of the franchise together into a single, unified experience.”

No release window or supported platforms were mentioned in the announcement. Whether this is going to be a PC, console, or mobile title (or some combination of the three) is a crucial details, so hopefully that information is released soon.

The new game was described as:

“In Ecco the Dolphin: Complete, Ecco swims through time itself, from the 8-bit Master System era through the 16-bit Genesis/Mega Drive generation and into a brand-new contemporary game built for the modern era. This is the complete, definitive Ecco the Dolphin experience, created by the people who made the originals. A Remaster done as it should be.”

Some of the key features of the Ecco the Dolphin: Complete edition include:

built-in speedrunning support

achievements

leaderboards

meta quests that span across the original games and the new contemporary title

challenges that thread through the entire Ecco universe

custom courses that let players and creators chart their own path through any combination of levels from any game in the franchise

Those are all the details that the team had to share with this initial announcement, but there are sure to be more features and specifics that come to light in the near future. The announcement mentioned visiting the official Ecco the Dolphin website to sign up for early access preview Ecco content, and connect with the development team, but there does not seem to be any active signups for those things available at the moment.

Be sure to check back soon for more retro gaming and Ecco the Dolphin news and updates.

Ecco the Dolphin: Complete does not have a confirmed release date at this time.