A Surprising LEGO Game Is Being Delisted This Month

Just three years after its initial launch, this LEGO and 2K Games collaboration is being delisted and the multiplayer servers are going offline.

Last Day To Buy Lego 2K Drive

2K Games has announced that Lego 2K Drive is officially being delisted this month. The Lego driving and racing game has only been around since 2023, but apparently it hasn’t generated enough interest to justify keeping the servers online.

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Lego 2K Drive is being delisted from digital storefronts on PC and consoles starting May 19, 2026. A notice from the publisher was posted to Steam and other digital storefronts confirming the details:

“This product will no longer be available for purchase as of 05/19/2026. NOTE: All multiplayer servers for LEGO 2K Drive will be shutdown as of 05/31/2027. After that time, all game functions requiring online servers will no longer function.”

As the notice explains, the online servers will remain available a bit longer, until May 31 of next year. That gives players a full twelve months of additional time with the online functionality before the servers go offline.

After that, players who own the game will only be able to access the offline experiences. Players who want to pick the game up before they no longer can will find it for $19.99 on most of the digital storefronts.

For those who never checked out the game, it attempts to deliver an open-world setting combined with the ultimate Lego driving experience.

“Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills, and build vehicles brick-by-brick!”

Although the game had the usual Lego brand recognition and humorous appeal, it launched to mixed reviews and never quite seemed to find its footing or connect with a larger audience.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Lego game news and updates. Fans of the Lego IP only need to wait a few more days for Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight to arrive.

Lego 2K Drive is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles. The game will be delisted starting May 19.