A-Trak Made Another Bloghouse Mix Full of Early-2000s Electro Bangers

Last October, A-Trak had us feeling bit misty-eyed with nostalgia for early-2000s buzz saw bass lines when he dropped his “Bloghaus Revival Mix.” Apparently he had so much fun with that trip down memory lane that the Fool’s Gold Records founder decided to record a sequel along the same lines.

He previously played the mix on his Beats 1 show on April 30, and recently he shared the entire set to SoundCloud. The mix features plenty of big hits from the era, including remixes by Boys Noize, MSTRKRFT, SebastiAn, and more.

Listen to the mix below, and check out the DJ and producer’s new collaboration with Phantogram, “Parallel Lines.”