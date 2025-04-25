Daily Horoscope: April 25, 2025

The waning crescent Moon moves into conjunction with Venus and Saturn under Pisces, adding a bit more celestial potency to the waning combination of the latter two planets. As the lunar phase calls us to release and let go of old behavior, ideas, and fears, the Saturn and Venus conjunction challenges your perception of emotional and financial well-being. Under this powerful alignment, the cosmos calls us to rethink habits in relationships and spending that are holding us back. Stay open to change, stargazer. Venturing into unfamiliar territory can be difficult at first, but it doesn’t mean that it’s inherently negative. A little challenge can be a good thing.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet sits in two coinciding squares with the Sun in Taurus and Haumea retrograde in Scorpio. Feelings of doubt or indecision will be high under this potent alignment. Rather than sprinting forward, unsure of the path ahead, the stars encourage a slow and steady approach. You have more time than you think, Aries. Don’t rush the cosmos’ process.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The waning crescent Moon joins the conjunction of Saturn and your ruling planet, Venus, in Pisces, gently nudging you toward the release of old behaviors in relationships and spending habits that could be holding you back. Short-term gratification can often lead to long-term dissatisfaction as the temporary sparkle wears off. Make sure your actions honor your future self, too, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The opposition of Mercury and Makemake retrograde continues to hold up a cosmic mirror, showing you ways in which you’re belittling your own needs and goals by prioritizing others over your own. You can be a supportive friend, relative, or partner without turning yourself into a martyr, Gemini. The stars urge you to find a better, kinder balance for your sake.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon joins the slowly fading conjunction of Venus and Saturn in Pisces. This cosmic alignment calls you to rethink your spending and relationship habits. Holding boundaries can often feel like you’re going against your sentimentality, and frankly, that’s because it sometimes requires you to do so. And that’s okay. Focus on the end results, not the temporary discomfort.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body maintains its challenging square with Mars and direct opposition to Haumea retrograde. All cosmic signs point to taking a slow, steady approach to your personal goals and challenges. This method isn’t as flashy or dramatic as you typically prefer. But there are times when efficiency overrules flair, and the stars seem to suggest now is one of those times.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The opposition of Mercury and Makemake retrograde continues. Until this alignment eases up, prepare to encounter opportunities that force you to rethink how you treat yourself and connect with the world around you. Don’t be so quick to brush off others’ help, Virgo. Taking care of yourself at any age can require a village. Give yourself the space to be supported.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The waning crescent Moon joins the slowly fading conjunction of Saturn and your ruling planet, Venus, in Pisces. This cosmic alignment encourages you to rethink your habits in love and finances. Your desire to dole out these resources is admirable. However, under the influence of the waning crescent Moon, the stars highlight obligations and responsibilities you could stand to let go of.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The square between your ruling planet and Haumea retrograde is somewhat softened by the far more favorable sextile between Pluto and Neptune. But be careful, Scorpio. Neptune is infamously deceptive. Not everything is as it seems. Don’t forgo the truth just because a lie is faster to hold on to. Take time to weigh your options carefully. Proceed with caution.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The ongoing sextile between Jupiter and the conjunction of Eris and Chiron makes it easier to push back against the status quo, particularly when it comes to your emotional and mental well-being. These facets of your everyday life are unique to you, Sagittarius. Stop looking for someone else’s blueprint. This cosmic alignment suggests it’s time for you to draw up your own.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waning crescent Moon joins the fading conjunction of Venus and your ruling planet, Saturn, in Pisces. Changes in love, finances, or a little bit of both are on the horizon. The faster you steel your nerves to the possibility of letting go of what was once familiar, the less jarring this process will become. Change can be good, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus’ sextile with the conjunction of Venus and Saturn is joined by the waning crescent Moon as the latter celestial body transitions from Pisces to Aries. Great transformations are underway, Aquarius. Your ruling planet’s positive alignment to this cosmic combination is a sign of greater innovation, creativity, and defiance of social norms. If anyone can forge this path, it’s you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, forms a favorable sextile with Pluto, a distant dwarf planet that governs personal and social transformations, our subconscious selves, and the mysterious aspects of life: birth, death, other significant changes. The waning crescent Moon’s presence in your sign suggests it’s time to let go of what you once believed to be true, Pisces. Keep an open mind.

Pisces monthly horoscope

