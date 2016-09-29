Food A Visual Guide to Making Action Bronson’s Homemade Borek By Michael Marsicano September 29, 2016, 4:00pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard You’ve probably seen the how-to video. Now it’s time to get into the kitchen and make your own borek. Godspeed. Tagged:borek, butter, chopped onions, dough, Eat, flour, floured surface, Food, ground beef, Munchies, pepper, recipes, salt, Think, Vegeta Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Vinay Gupta: "People are too stupid to understand they're being handed a solution" Vinay Gupta Explains How to Stop the Future from Destroying Us 08.21.24 By Joe Banks Collage by Vice 10 Best Condoms That Feel Good for Women 08.19.24 By Ashley Couto Guy Sets World Record by Plugging 444 Gaming Consoles into a Single TV 08.15.24 By Luis Prada Marilyn, an attorney and former professional dominatrix, poses for a photo with her sub who is fully encased in latex on the Vancouver Fetish Cruise. Photo by Paige Taylor White. Making Friends on the World’s First Fetish Cruise Ship 08.14.24 By Mattha Busby