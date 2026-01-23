A$AP Rocky Candidly Opens Up About How He Felt When Ferg Dropped A$AP From His Name

A$AP Mob restored the feeling in hip-hop back in their heyday. For years, fans had clamored for a group that would emulate Wu-Tang Clan. Groups like Pro Era and A$AP Mob were the ideal cliques to represent a new golden age in New York hip-hop with their respective styles. A$AP Rocky was effectively the leader, with strong charisma to act as the face of the Mob. A$AP Ferg was bombastic and energetic, while Twelvyy and Nast were tried and true traditionalists stylistically.

However, over time, the group quietly dissolved. With a couple of group tapes under their belt, they never worked on another project together after 2017. The older the members got, the more they did their own things. Then, eventually, Ferg dropped the A$AP from his name entirely. How does that make A$AP Rocky feel, knowing he still flies the group name proudly? Apparently, he’s still a little burnt by the decision.

In a January 2026 interview with Ebro Darden for Apple, Rocky got a little vulnerable and mused on not seeing his former cohort, Ferg, in a long time. Ultimately, he understood the distance, but to drop A$AP from his name entirely left him feeling “bothered.”

A$AP Rocky Doesn’t Like Ferg’s Decision to Drop the ‘A$AP’ From His Name

“I haven’t seen Ferg in a minute, man,” Rocky told Ebro. “I’mma be totally honest. I haven’t even been living in New York. I always love Ferg. Ferg, he got a good heart. I saw a couple interviews where he was just like, he ain’t A$AP and he dropped A$AP from his name. That s*** bothered me, but I ain’t gon’ hold it against him, and I wish him the best.”

Could they ever patch things up? A$AP Rocky didn’t turn down the idea of patching things up. However, he explained that he’s entirely too busy to be able to properly sit down the way he’d want to. With family, music, and acting on his plate, there’s hardly enough time to properly break bread.

“For sure, for sure. But I’m just really locked in and focused on me right now, as I should be,” A$AP Rocky stressed. “I’m trying to put out a great masterpiece, a body of work. The rollout has been amazing. The focus is there. It’s a very focused album, and I want all components related to it to be cohesive. So I feel like when I get some time, me and my brother, we could talk. Because that’s what we always been, we always been brothers. But Ferg ain’t never do no out-of-the-ordinary s*** to me to where I would be like, ‘Nah, I can’t mess with this dude,’ unlike other people in A$AP.”