A$AP Rocky Reveals the Root Causes of (And His Regrets About) His Beef With Drake

As much as Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake captured everyone’s imagination, A$AP Rocky has thrown plenty of shots himself. When Drake subliminally dissed Rihanna on the 2024 song “Fear of Heights”, Rocky was quick to defend his lady. On Future and Metro Boomin’s “Show of Hands” and on his album DON’T BE DUMB, he trashed Drake at every turn. The beef brewed seemingly out of nowhere, leaving everyone to wonder when their problems started. After plenty of speculation, the Harlem rapper revealed what went down behind the scenes.

In a late January 2026 interview with Akademiks, A$AP Rocky detailed that everything started on Yams Day 2020. Around this time, he first started dating Rihanna, which caused him to assume Drake had issues when he showed up to the event. It felt extremely sudden to Rocky, though, especially since they had been cool beforehand.

“I thought [Drake] was my mans, I thought he was my dude,” he told Akademiks. “I first met him, and he seemed embraceful and s***. We went on tour with him. I think when I got with [Rihanna], he started throwing shots out of nowhere. I just woke up and felt like he was throwing subs and s***.”

A$AP Rocky Addresses Why He Has Beef With Drake

Akademiks admitted he figured the whole beef was over women, and Rocky agreed. Then he mentioned that one of Rocky’s former lovers became the mother of Drake’s child, Adonis. By this point, the “Peso” artist essentially scoffed at the whole absurdity of their beef.

“I’m not the first n**** that f***ed my girl or my baby mother or my wife,” A$AP Rocky said. “Somebody pre-dates that. Get off that sucker s***. What we talking about right now? Sound like some female s***. We sound like females talking about females. N****s be too insecure dwelling on stupid s***.”

Then, Rocky recalled how Drake did something that would’ve insinuated that they were cool. But afterwards, he acted particularly fake and sneaky. “That n**** got me a Yams chain. Like, you my brother. I still got the chain, I still cherish it. He remembers Yams. He came to Yams Day he was there,” A$AP Rocky recounted. “That’s 2020, gangsta. Me and shorty was locked in. Everything was subsequent after that. That’s where all the shots started happening. That’s when I started seeing n****s saying funny s***.”

In the end, he regretted dissing Drake altogether. He didn’t want to get involved in the whole Kendrick Lamar fiasco, but felt obligated when Drizzy said something about Rihanna. “The only reason I said something was because he took a shot at my girl,” A$AP Rocky continued. “I said what I said, and I shouldn’t have because it was petty. And I was being messy by putting another woman. Saying something about another woman. That’s corny.”