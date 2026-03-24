‘Abbott Elementary’ Star and Rapper Just Inked a Big Contract; Set to Star in Upcoming Seth Rogen Stoner Comedy

Multi-hyphenate and all-around nice fella Zach Fox just made a big career move. The multi-talented star has signed with CAA for representation, Variety reports.

Known for his hilariously recurring role as Tariq on Abbott Elementary, lately, Fox has focused on his acting. He recently starred in the music-industry psychological thriller Lurker and will next be seen in the stoner comedy The Wrong Girls. The film co-stars Kristen Stewart, Alia Shawkat, Seth Rogen, and LaKeith Stanfield. Stewart co-wrote the film with Dylan Meyer, who also stars and is making her directorial debut with the feature.

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Before stepping in front of the camera, Fox appeared on stage performing stand-up comedy and behind the scenes producing music. He’s worked with artists including Doechii, Kenny Beats, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, and Bnyx.

Fox has come a long way in his artistic endeavors in the past five years. Back in 2020, he spoke with Resonate about what his vision was for the future.

“Yeah, music is just fun. I wanna make all kinds of songs,” Fox replied when asked if music would be a big focus for him in the future. “I wanna make a song that sounds like Dru Hill, but I’m singin’ about makin’ crack.”

Zack Fox released his debut album ‘Shut the F*** Up Talking to Me’ in 2021

“Planning stuff is cool, but I like the spontaneous stuff, being in a room laughing with the homies recording and s***,” he went on to say. “Everything I’m workin’ on in TV/film will have music I worked on somewhere in it, cuz I’m annoying.”

At the time, Fox also weighed in on the discourse around streaming and distribution. “I just wanna help with solutions, whether it be directly hands-on, or just promoting them to my fans,” he explained. “I’m anti a lot of s***, but I’m more excited to talk about what I wanna see get built in the place of the things I don’t like.”

“I don’t like that I have to stream a song hundreds of times on these apps for the artist to see the equivalent money of a single download. Y’all actually wanna do it in nine plays,” Fox continued. “I don’t like all this power being held by a few dudes at the top who dictate the outcomes of all these artists’ lives. Y’all wanna give that power to the artists.”

Finally, he quipped, “So I’m like, ok, let’s help them out. Y’all got balls. Don’t f*** this up, please.”