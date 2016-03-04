Action Bronson’s Eating Guide for Episode One of ‘F*ck, That’s Delicious’

Caught the first episode of F*ck, That’s Delicious on VICELAND yet? If not, you’re in for a treat. But if you have, you may be wondering how you, too, can indulge in all the delectable dishes that Mr. Wonderful reveled in while on his travels.

Good news: We’ve got the scoop. Read on for the details on where to make like Action and dine like a chef-turned-rapper.

Videos by VICE

Washington, DC

Rose’s Luxury

Rose’s Luxury opened in late 2013 and has amassed a huge following (and the lines to prove it) since. When Action and his crew visit, they dine on smoked trout on a rice crisp; chicken-fried oysters with a raw-oyster tzatziki sauce and dill oil; lychee and pork salad with red onion, mascarpone, and browned garlic; scrambled eggs loaded with uni and an uni hollandaise sauce; 12-hour dry-rubbed smoked brisket; plus catfish, wings, and fresh pasta. Luxury, indeed.

Rose’s Luxury 717 8th Street SE, Washington, DC Phone: 202.580.8889

Atlanta

Wyatt’s Country Bar-B-Que

Action and his squad feast on—duh—some seriously incredible barbecue at this Atlanta mainstay, including their signature ribs topped with housemade sauce.

Wyatt’s Country Bar-B-Que

1674 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

404.371.0311

Miami

The Dutch

The Dutch showcases all of the fresh flavors you’d come to expect from a Miami hotspot, with an emphasis on seafood and local produce. In addition to slurping down oysters and savoring the restaurant’s prawns, ceviche, and ravioli, Action even learns how to whip up one of their brightest dishes: bay scallop crudo with passion fruit, papaya, avocado, jalapeño, and cilantro.

The Dutch

2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

305.938.3111