adam cole wins first aew championship at dynasty

Adam Cole is a champion in All Elite Wrestling, Bay Bay!

Cole, who has been signed to AEW since 2021, has never won a title in the company. The last time he held a title was in WWE’s NXT brand, where he currently holds the record as the longest-reigning champion. Cole had a lot of momentum in the early days of his AEW run, but due to injuries plaguing him, he didn’t win any gold. He returned last October after a year away, having healed from a freak ankle injury at AEW All Out 2023. The 35-year-old told Bleacher Report in February that he feels the best he has mentally and physically “in years.”

“I feel the best that I’ve felt physically and mentally in years,” Cole said. “I know when I was first coming back from injury, it was a little concerning to get out of my own head and try not to think about it, or think about what I was going to have to change or how I was going to adapt.

Adam Cole Wins TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty

Since he’s come back, he’s re-aligned with his Undisputed Kingdom stablemates, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. Cole and Garcia have faced each other for the TNT Championship on two other occasions. Both times, there was no clear winner. Their first match ended in “No Contest,” while their rematch ended in a time-limit draw. Therefore, their third go around had no time limit and a winner was determined.

Garcia won the championship in November from Jack Perry at AEW Full Gear. He’s defended against some of AEW’s toughest stars, such as Mark Briscoe, O’Reilly, Lee Moriarty, and Katsuyori Shibata. Much like Cole, it was his first AEW Championship. Hopefully the loss brings positive results to the 26-year-old wrestler who re-signed with AEW last year.