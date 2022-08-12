Adam Conover Talks Waypoint Radio Through the Discovery-Warner Bros. Merger

We’ve got a very special waypoints for y’all today! Friend of the pod Adam Conover is joining the Waypoint crew to talk about the recent Warner Media/Discovery merger. We discuss how the merger might affect one of the better streaming libraries out there in HBO Max, the callousness of television execs when making decisions to cancel shows, and how the exponential growth mentality of the industry will kill some of its best works. Then we dig into the games Adam’s been playing recently, his recent obsession with CRT TVs, and detour for a quick dip in the question bucket.

Discussed: Warner/Discovery Merger 3:09, 1:07:30 The Game’s Adam’s been playing, The Question Bucket 1:22:44, Outro and Announcements 1:52:51

