adam copeland pays tribute to john cena at aew all out

Adam Copeland (f.k.a. WWE’s Edge) paid tribute to John Cena during his match at AEW All Out. The WWE Hall of Famer teamed with Christian Cage against the multi-time AEW Tag Team Champions FTR. During the match, Copeland hit two of Cena’s signature moves.

Copeland first went for a Five Knuckle Shuffle and followed it up with an Attitude Adjustment. The crowd was very into it, calling out John Cena’s catchphrase, “you can’t see me!” It was a nice nod to the 17-time World Champion currently on his retirement tour from wrestling. In one of his recent matches against Sami Zayn, Cena used Copeland’s Spear, so it’s nice to see him pay his respects back.

Copeland and Christian got the win over FTR but their celebration was very short-lived. Not long after, out came Stokely Hathaway, Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian and Mama Wayne. They provided the distraction FTR needed to ambush the winners from behind. Then, out of nowhere, Beth Copeland made her debut. Unfortunately, she was subject to an attack by FTR. However, she didn’t go down without a fight.

While Copeland and Christian were victorious in their efforts, John Cena was not. WWE planned a whole PLE to counter-program AEW, Wrestlepalooza, and the opening match was a 10-minute humiliation ritual for Cena. He finally went up against Brock Lesnar, one of his longest rivals, but instead of picking up the win he took yet another loss. It was a hard watch but even harder for the children who accompanied Cena watching ringside. WWE zoomed in on their distraught faces, which was equally painful.

The retirement tour is set to wrap up in December in a city nobody predicted. Most were expecting the location to have a more significant meaning to his career, like Boston, Massachusetts, or New York City.

