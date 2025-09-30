Adobe’s Got a New, Free Video Editing App for iPhone

Adobe yanked the wraps off a free app for iPhones today aimed specifically at vloggers but useful for anyone who records short videos on their smartphone. Adobe Premiere wraps up speech enhancement, video editing, and sound effects into a fairly easy-to-use interface on mobile.

It’s free, and when you export your finished work, there are no obnoxious watermarks plastered over it. That alone is a small miracle.

editing video in adobe premiere – Credit: adobe

convenient capabilities

“Edit your videos with precision on a lightning-fast multi-track timeline, produce studio-quality audio with crystal clear voiceovers and perfectly timed AI sound effects, generate unique content and access millions of free multimedia assets, and send work directly to Premiere desktop for fine-tuning further on a larger screen,” says Adobe in a blog post announcing Premiere for mobile.

You can go frame by frame to edit videos, insert transitions from one scene to the next, and make your background with one tap if you want to put yourself in front of new scenery (or just don’t want people to see your piles of old laundry and stacked, dirty dishes).

There’s also a voice effects feature that allows you to describe (thanks to AI) the type of sound effect you want, then record a short audio clip of you making the noise (say, the sound of a car backfiring or a metal saw oscillating), and it’ll create a short audio clip of your voice clip in the style of your sound effect. It’s a quick way to add sound effects to your video without hunting down existing clips.

Premiere’s most ho-um feature may also be its most universally effective. Smartphones’ microphones aren’t known for being all that great. Most hover around “acceptable.” You end up using one to record your clips because it’s all you’ve got in the moment, not because it’ll turn out crystal-clear audio.

There’s an “enhance speech” option alongside a background noise filter, both of which exist on a slider from zero to 100%. It does a decent job of turning tinny, thin-sounding audio into a smoother recording. Nobody’s saying this is like being in a professional podcast studio, but it does make a noticeable difference.

You can download the iOS app here on the Apple App Store if you’ve got an iPhone. Android users, sorry to say, you don’t get the Premiere app. At least not right now.

