Adventure Time Fortnite Wave 2 Skins Revealed – Fionna and Cake Release Date Confirmed

The Adventure Time Fortnite Wave 2 skins have officially been revealed. Here is which new characters from the Cartoon Network series will be coming to the Epic Games battle royale, as well as the Fionna & Cake release date.

Fortnite Adventure Time Wave 2 Skins Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games surprised fans today by dropping a new trailer for the Fortnite Adventure Time Wave 2 crossover. The upcoming Chapter 7 Season 1 collaboration will bring additional characters from the Cartoon Network series to the battle royale sooner than many players expected.

Most importantly, it confirmed which new Adventure Time characters will be coming to Fortnite. In the trailer, it is revealed that the upcoming collab will feature Fionna and Cake. However, the new Adventure Time Fortnite Wave 2 bundle will also feature the Earl of Lemongrab as well. And yes, that includes his obnoxious scream as an emote.

Epic Games Confirms Fortnite Ice King Skin

Screenshot: X @Fortnite

Apparently there is also an Ice King skin as well. Although he doesn’t appear in the trailer Epic Games teased the cosmetic replying to a fan with a winking emoji. Although to be fair, they could also just be teasing items and not a full on skin.

For your convenience, here is a look at the new Fortnite Adventure Time skins revealed so far:

Fionna and Cake Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

Lemongrab Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: X @Fortnite

Epic Games also confirmed when the new skins will be added to the game as well. The Fortnite Adventure Time Fionna and Cake skin release date is Thursday, January 15, 2025. The new cosmetics will be sold as a bundle and will launch when the Fortnite Item Shop resets at 4 PM PT or 7 PM ET.

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM January 15 North America (ET) 7:00 PM January 15 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM January 16 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM January 16 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM January 16 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM January 15 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM January 16

The trailer didn’t confirm what cosmetic items will be in the Fortnite Adventure Time Wave 2 release. However, if the first bundle is anything to go by, we should get an emote, back bling, and pickaxes.

Adventure Time Fortnite Wave 2 Cosmetic Items

Screenshot: Cartoon Network

As mentioned earlier, multiple dataminers claim that an Fortnite Adventure Time Ice King cosmetics will be included in Wave 2. With Epic Games teasing the character with comments on X, it appears this seems to be true.

Interestingly, back in April dataminer HypeX also confirmed there were files in the game that referenced Ice King’s drums instrument. So perhaps we’ll get those on January 15 as well? Regardless, here are Fortnite Adventure Time Wave 2 cosmetic items rumored so far and their potential pricing:

Fionna (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Cake (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Earl of Lemongrab (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Ice King (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Ice King Cosmetics : (according to SamLeakss)

: (according to SamLeakss) Adventure Time Wave 2 Bundle: 3-800 V-Bucks (Based on previous bundle. Wave 2 could cost less)

Screenshot: X @SamLeakss

Finally, it should again be pointed out that the pricing and Ice King skin have not technically been confirmed yet. The only thing officially announced so far is the Wave 2 skins, and their release date. With the Fortnite Chapter 7 collaboration dropping soon on January 15, we should get more information datamined soon.